‘Lights! Camera! Arkansas!’ highlights the role of the state in Hollywood





Movie fans will be in for a treat, as the South Arkansas Community College Library is currently hosting an exhibit highlighting Arkansas’ role in filmmaking from the birth of the film to the present day. “Lights! Camera! Arkansas! Is on loan to the SouthArk Library at the Old State House Museum, along with items from the Michael G. Fitzgerald Collection held by the South Arkansas Historical Preservation Society. “After learning that this traveling exhibit was available, we contacted the Old State House Museum to schedule a period of time to display it here in the SouthArk Library,” said Phillip Shackelford, director of the library. “The most impactful elements of the exhibit are the many close ties between Arkansas and Hollywood.” A close connection highlighted in the SouthArk Library exhibit is the work of Fitzgerald of El Dorado, an accountant-turned-Hollywood historian who was fascinated by the actors and actresses who appeared on the big screen. Several of Fitzgerald’s books are on display in the library atrium, including “Western’s Women”, https: //www.eldoradonews.com/news/2021/sep/21/lights-camera-arkansas-highlights-states-role – in / “Ladies of the Western” and “Universal Pictures: A Panoramic History in Words, Pictures, and Filmographies.” The books appear alongside movie memorabilia, autographed celebrity photos, and other artifacts from Hollywood’s Golden Age that Fitzgerald has collected over the years. “This is perhaps the most exciting piece of the entire show,” Shackelford said. “These are fascinating and unique objects that, once again, illustrate the close connection between Arkansas and the film industry.” Inside the library, a large exhibit traces the history of Arkansas’ ties to the film industry, from the birth of cinema in 1903 to the present day. Some of the story highlighted in the exhibit includes the first film set, mostly in Arkansas, the 1929 musical “Hallelujah” starring Louis Jordan; Andy Griffith’s film debut in 1957 “A Face in the Crowd”, set in Piggott, Arkansas; The starring role of Little Rock actress Julie Adams in “Creature from the Black Lagoon”; The roles of Little Rock actor Jay Flippen in “Bonanza” and “The Wild One”; the 1968 filming of “White Lightening”, starring Burt Reynolds, in Benton, Arkansas; the 1969 film and the 2010 remake of the film adaptations of El Dorado writer Charles Portis “https://www.eldoradonews.com/news/2021/sep/21/lights-camera-arkansas-highlights-states -role-in / “True Grit;” and other Arkansas actors and filmmakers like Ray McKinnon (“Justified,” https://www.eldoradonews.com/news/2021/sep/21/lights-camera -arkansas-highlights-states-role-in / “Sons of Anarchy”), Joey Lauren Adams (“Dazed and Confused,” https://www.eldoradonews.com/news/2021/sep/21/lights-camera- arkansas-highlights-states-role-in / “Big Papa”), Wes Bentley (“American Beauty,” https://www.eldoradonews.com/news/2021/sep/21/lights-camera-arkansas-highlights- states-role-in / “The Hunger Games”) and Mary Steenburgen (“Melvin and Howard,” https://www.eldoradonews.com/news/2021/sep/21/lights-camera-arkansas-highlights-states- role-in / “The Help”). “The exhibit highlights a number of native Arkansans who have become notable actors over the years, played key roles in the film industry, or – like Charles Portis of El Dorado – wrote novels that were then adapted for the big screen, ”Shackelford said. The library also highlighted books related to film making, specific films, film reviews and Hollywood history which are available around the exhibition. The exhibition is open to the public and free. The SouthArk Library is open 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Thursday and 8 a.m. to noon on Friday. “Lights! Camera! Arkansas! Will be on display until October 14. “We are delighted to be able to offer this exhibition to our students and the community of El Dorado! Please visit us and find out, ”Shackelford said. See more pictures here.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.eldoradonews.com/news/2021/sep/21/lights-camera-arkansas-highlights-states-role-in/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos