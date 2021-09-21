Calendar of Events for Round Rock





Note: In response to concerns about the coronavirus, events in the region may be subject to cancellations, postponements or participation limits. Please contact the organizers to confirm event details. 21-23 Sep Williamson County Caregiver Conference: 10 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. daily online, hosted by AGE of Central Texas. Sponsored by AARP Texas, the free conference will discuss delivering care in the new normal and feature presentations by regional and national care experts. Vital Resources. Participants will learn about local resources, learn skills to better manage their caregiving situation, and connect with local experts on aging. For registration and details: bit.ly/3jRs6gZ. September 21 Virtual Teen Book Club (ages 13-18): 6:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. via Microsoft Teams, hosted by the Round Rock Library Public Library. Teens are invited to discuss the book Suggestions for Reading by Dave Connis. For more information : roundrocktexas.gov. City Council Briefing: 7:30 a.m. to 8:30 p.m. in City Council Chambers, 221 E. Main St., Round Rock. The public can join through Zoom and can register to speak with a three minute delay. For information: roundrocktexas.gov/replay. September 22 Outdoor Story Time for Toddlers and Kindergarten: 10:30 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. at Centennial Plaza, 301 W. Bagdad Ave., Round Rock. The event will include reading, singing and creative movement. For information: roundrocktexas.gov. September 23 BabytimeBuzz: 9 a.m. to 9:10 a.m. Online from Round Rock Public Library: Every week, Miss Virginia shares a short video online with a rhyme, song or book. For information: roundrocktexas.gov. Tween LEGO Robotics Lab (ages 9-12): 4:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. at Round Rock Public Library, 216 E. Main St., Round Rock. This session will be an experience that will provide participants with resources to design, build and program functional robots built from LEGO. For information: roundrocktexas.gov. City Council Meeting: 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. in City Council Chambers, 221 E. Main St., Round Rock. Agendas are posted at least 72 hours before a meeting. Council meetings are televised on cable channel 10. For information: roundrocktexas.gov. September 24 Start a Successful Business: 12 p.m. to 1:30 p.m. via Zoom from the Round Rock Public Library. Save: roundrocktexas.gov/business-center. Picnic and Stargazing Night: 6:30 p.m. to 9 p.m. at YondersPoint in Old Settlers Park, 3300 Palm Valley Blvd., Round Rock. The event will include refreshments, telescope observations and astronomy training. People can bring their own picnics. For more information: roundrocktexas.gov. From Friday to October 24 The Round Rock Public Library and Austin SCORE will be offering a series of free workshops for entrepreneurs and small business owners on Fridays from 12:30 p.m. to 2 p.m., September 24 to October 29. SCORE is a non-profit organization dedicated to helping small businesses and entrepreneurs start, grow and maintain their businesses. These free and timely workshops, presented by recognized experts and practitioners, will cover issues facing small business owners and entrepreneurs, including finance, marketing and strategic planning. To consult the list of courses and / or to register: 512-218-7018; [email protected]; roundrocktexas.gov/library. September 25 Cleaning of household hazardous waste: 8 p.m. to 2 p.m. at the Hutto high school football stadium. This event is open to residents of Williamson County only. Interested participants must bring proof of county residency, including their driver’s license or a billing statement with an address in Williamson County. During the event, residents will be able to walk through a collection line, where event volunteers will unload approved content on-site for proper disposal. Residents are limited to a maximum of five waste containers per vehicle, and items must be in their original packaging to be accepted. In addition, Waste Management Inc. asks participants to separate and group items before depositing them. No entrepreneurial or corporate waste will be accepted. For a full list of approved and prohibited items: bit.ly/3AvRWgv. October 9 Fundraising BBQ for the People & Parks Foundation: 12 p.m. to 3 p.m. at YondersPoint in Old Settlers Park, 3300 Palm Valley Blvd., Round Rock. A barbecue will be served with a donation to the People & Parks Fund, and the event will also include raffles and shows. For information: roundrocktexas.gov.

