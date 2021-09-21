Anton Art Center’s ArtParty returns to Clem – Macomb Daily

The ArtParty was held as a virtual fundraiser last year and although it still raised $ 20,000 for the Anton Art Center in downtown Mount Clemens, it just wasn’t the same thing.

On Thursday September 23 from 6pm to 9pm it will be back as the party everyone remembers and since it’s the 30th year it promises to be the best ever.

There’s going to be a ton of food to try, said Phil Gilchrist, executive director of the Anton Art Center, referring to the Taste of Macomb taste party part of the fundraiser that supports the programming of the Art Center. We have 22 different restaurants coming up.

Each September, community and art center members, as well as civic leaders, business owners, art enthusiasts and more come together for the annual fundraiser that supports the the centre’s mission to enrich and inspire people of all ages through the arts.

The event includes outdoor activities filled with fun and friendly conversation and the traditional silent auction showcasing a host of unique works of art, crafts and other valuable items to bid on. These items are often donated by reputable artists in the community or by local businesses. Auctions for Silent Auction items are already underway online.

The entertainment at ArtParty includes live music which not only provides a beautiful backdrop for the gathering, but an opportunity to dance the night away. The party will take place in the parking lot adjacent to the Anton Art Center which will be open exclusively for private viewing, after opening hours, for ArtParty attendees.

In addition to the art market, guests of the art center will have the chance to view Dreamscape, an exhibition on the first floor showcasing the work of Luzhen Qiu and Cathy Jacobs. On the second floor, in the Petitpren community gallery, the annual exhibition of members of the artists’ choice will be on display.

After such a long year of adjusting to the pandemic, we are delighted to return to events in person, Gilchrist said. Art Party is an incredible event that many are looking forward to. It supports the arts and the Anton Art Center, but it’s also a good time with great people.

Of course, a great party isn’t complete without food and refreshments and during this event the Taste of Macomb takes the party to a whole new level. Each restaurant or caterer, and there will be dozens, will offer you its signature dishes.

ArtParty guests will enjoy walking around the sampling tents of each restaurant and caterer, and are encouraged to participate in the vote for the best dish and presentation, awarded at the end of the night. In addition to the wide variety of entrees and entrees, fundraiser admission includes complimentary drinks for the night hosted by the bar’s sponsor, Orleans Sports Caf.

The First State Bank, which is the main sponsor of the 30th annual ArtParty, plays a vital role in the success of the evening. Note also the honorary committee of the ArtParty 2021 comprising: Gebran and Suzanne Anton, Jinny Curatolo, KC Curatolo, Denise Anton David and Rick David, Dr. Julie Dichtel, Gerry and Laura Fournier, Mary Anne and Gene Gargaro, Gene Lovell, Terri North, Larry Powe and Mary Heston-Powe, Macomb County Treasurer Larry Rocco and Linda and Jim Sawyer. Oakland University was also the traveling sinner’s sponsor, Gerry and Laura Fournier the entertainment sponsor, Crest Lincoln the set sponsor and Printing by Johnson the printer sponsor.

It’s a really great party, says Gilchrist.

To purchase tickets, which cost $ 75 each, visit theartcenter.org/artparty or call 586-469-8666.

ArtParty Thursdays will be held in an outdoor party tent adjacent to the Anton Art Center at 125 Macomb Place in Mount Clemens. The Anton Art Center continues to monitor COVID-19 infection rates and will observe appropriate precautions recommended by relevant health authorities.

For more information, visit theartcenter.org.