Entertainment
Anton Art Center’s ArtParty returns to Clem – Macomb Daily
The ArtParty was held as a virtual fundraiser last year and although it still raised $ 20,000 for the Anton Art Center in downtown Mount Clemens, it just wasn’t the same thing.
On Thursday September 23 from 6pm to 9pm it will be back as the party everyone remembers and since it’s the 30th year it promises to be the best ever.
There’s going to be a ton of food to try, said Phil Gilchrist, executive director of the Anton Art Center, referring to the Taste of Macomb taste party part of the fundraiser that supports the programming of the Art Center. We have 22 different restaurants coming up.
Each September, community and art center members, as well as civic leaders, business owners, art enthusiasts and more come together for the annual fundraiser that supports the the centre’s mission to enrich and inspire people of all ages through the arts.
The event includes outdoor activities filled with fun and friendly conversation and the traditional silent auction showcasing a host of unique works of art, crafts and other valuable items to bid on. These items are often donated by reputable artists in the community or by local businesses. Auctions for Silent Auction items are already underway online.
The entertainment at ArtParty includes live music which not only provides a beautiful backdrop for the gathering, but an opportunity to dance the night away. The party will take place in the parking lot adjacent to the Anton Art Center which will be open exclusively for private viewing, after opening hours, for ArtParty attendees.
In addition to the art market, guests of the art center will have the chance to view Dreamscape, an exhibition on the first floor showcasing the work of Luzhen Qiu and Cathy Jacobs. On the second floor, in the Petitpren community gallery, the annual exhibition of members of the artists’ choice will be on display.
After such a long year of adjusting to the pandemic, we are delighted to return to events in person, Gilchrist said. Art Party is an incredible event that many are looking forward to. It supports the arts and the Anton Art Center, but it’s also a good time with great people.
Of course, a great party isn’t complete without food and refreshments and during this event the Taste of Macomb takes the party to a whole new level. Each restaurant or caterer, and there will be dozens, will offer you its signature dishes.
ArtParty guests will enjoy walking around the sampling tents of each restaurant and caterer, and are encouraged to participate in the vote for the best dish and presentation, awarded at the end of the night. In addition to the wide variety of entrees and entrees, fundraiser admission includes complimentary drinks for the night hosted by the bar’s sponsor, Orleans Sports Caf.
The First State Bank, which is the main sponsor of the 30th annual ArtParty, plays a vital role in the success of the evening. Note also the honorary committee of the ArtParty 2021 comprising: Gebran and Suzanne Anton, Jinny Curatolo, KC Curatolo, Denise Anton David and Rick David, Dr. Julie Dichtel, Gerry and Laura Fournier, Mary Anne and Gene Gargaro, Gene Lovell, Terri North, Larry Powe and Mary Heston-Powe, Macomb County Treasurer Larry Rocco and Linda and Jim Sawyer. Oakland University was also the traveling sinner’s sponsor, Gerry and Laura Fournier the entertainment sponsor, Crest Lincoln the set sponsor and Printing by Johnson the printer sponsor.
It’s a really great party, says Gilchrist.
To purchase tickets, which cost $ 75 each, visit theartcenter.org/artparty or call 586-469-8666.
ArtParty Thursdays will be held in an outdoor party tent adjacent to the Anton Art Center at 125 Macomb Place in Mount Clemens. The Anton Art Center continues to monitor COVID-19 infection rates and will observe appropriate precautions recommended by relevant health authorities.
For more information, visit theartcenter.org.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.macombdaily.com/2021/09/20/anton-art-centers-artparty-returns-to-the-clem-on-sept-23/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]