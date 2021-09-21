10 Bollywood dialogues that only Kareena Kapoor Khan could have done





Bollywood actress Kareena Kapoor Khan has played iconic roles and many of her dialogue from her films are still used by people across the country. Whether it’s her character next door to Geet in ‘Jab We Met’, or the eccentric eccentric Pooja aka Poo in Kabhi Khushi Kabhi Ghum, Kareena Kapoor has captivated audiences with her dialogues. As the actress celebrates her 40th birthday today, we take a look at some of her most popular dialogue. 1. Main apni favorite hoon. (Jab we met – 2007)

(I am my favorite) 2. Yeh bolta hai haat mat lagao, duniya haath lagane ke liye paisa deti hai! (Chameli – 2004) (He says not to touch, but the world only pays to touch) 3.Tum Gujarati log itne hote ho mignon, by tum log ka khana itna khatarnak kyun hota hai – dhokla, fafda, handva, thepla – aaise lagta hai jaise koi hai missiles. (3 idiots – 2009)

(You Gujaratis are super cute, but why is your food so dangerous – dhokla, fafda, handya, thepla – looks like they are missiles!) 4. Nark mein hoon, by swarg ka raasta jaanti hoon. (Talaash – 2012)

(I’m in hell but I know the way to heaven) 5. Chaand jab aadha ho jaave hai na, toh bhi chaand hi kehlave hai. (Omkara – 2006)

(Even when the moon is halfway, we still call it moon) 6. Kaun hai yeh jisne caca ko mudh kar nahi dekha? Who is he? (K3G – 2001)

(Who didn’t turn around to see Poo?) 7. Bachpan se hi naa, mujhe shaadi karne ka bahut infatuation hai, by god. (Jab we met – 2007)

(I’ve always been crazy to get married! Ever since I was a kid!) 8. Wife dil hai toh husband dhadkan. Wife diya hai toh husband Diwali. Zubaan wife hai toh husband gaali. (Golmaal 3 – 2010)

(If the wife is the heart, then the husband is the heartbeat. If the wife is Diya, then the husband is Diwali. If the wife is the tongue, the husband is abusing!) 9. Hamesha Tuesday hi galat nahi hota, aurat bhi galat ho sakti hai. (Aitraaz – 2004)

(Men are not always wrong, sometimes even women are) 10. Ab toh mera haath chhod do, itni bhi sundar nahin hoon main (Jab We Met – 2007)

(Let go of my hand now at least I’m not that pretty)

