Some of the lesser known costs of doing business in Portland

PORTLAND, Maine Last week, owners of Arcadia National Bar on Congress Street paid nearly $ 20,000 to apply for a liquor license. The high fees were increased by a city tax of $ 153 on each of the 100 pinball machines and video games that the arcade-themed waterhole plans to operate.

This surprised many readers and they told us about it on social media and in the comments section. It got us thinking about other commercial applications and licensing costs that might be lurking in Portland city codes.

Below is a list of some of the lesser-known fees that business owners and ordinary citizens have to pay in the city.

But first, here’s a real breakdown of what Arcadia Bar paid to apply for his liquor license.

First, the base fee for a Class 11 restaurant and lounge liquor license was $ 2,326. On top of that, they were billed $ 150 for a health inspection and $ 500 for an indoor entertainment license. Also on the bill were a re-application fee of $ 45, $ 63 for a background check, and a sound attenuation fee of $ 150.

Arcadia also paid $ 100 for legal publicity advertising the liquor license review at the October 4 city council meeting.

Most of the registration fees were spent on 100 pinball machines and video games. At $ 153 apiece, that was a whopping $ 15,300.

City officials couldn’t say exactly why video games and pinball machines are an additional fee on top of an indoor entertainment license.

“The business license fee goes into the general fund,” city spokeswoman Jessica Grondin said.

Arcadia Bar’s total liquor license application fee was $ 18,634.

The blue sky is reflected in the glass of the front door of the American Pool and Billiards at Union Station Plaza in Portland on Monday, September 20, 2021. Credit: Troy R. Bennett / BDN

Spare Time Entertainment is the only other company operating in Portland that’s about to pay that much for pinball and video games. The national chain operates a bowling alley on Riverside Street and has 45 licensed games totaling $ 6,885 in annual entertainment fees.

Here is a small sample of the other fees listed on the city’s website.

Any circus that comes to town must pay a license application fee of $ 45, then $ 181 per day, if it is a for-profit organization. If they’re non-profit, it’s only $ 27 a day.

Farmers who sell produce at the city’s Saturday and Wednesday markets pay $ 100 to participate in the action and an annual renewal fee of $ 35 thereafter.

While mechanical entertainment like video games and pinball costs over $ 150 per machine, non-mechanical pool tables are a steal annually at $ 33.

The annual fee to sell at a city flea market is $ 22, but applicants must also pay a background check of $ 21.

If a citizen wants to sell his property on the sidewalk in front of his house, it will be $ 92. In addition, they must submit their completed application at least 30 days before the start of the sale and show proof of $ 400,000 in liability insurance with the City of Portland named as additional insured. But if they use their yard instead of the sidewalk, it’s free.

Don Labbe is planning his next move to American Pool and Billiards in Portland on Monday, September 20, 2021. Union Station Plaza pool hall operates more than a dozen tables and must pay the city $ 33 a year for each. Credit: Troy R. Bennett / BDN

Those wishing to own a taxi business must pay $ 150 for a new license for a bicycle or $ 140 to renew the license. It’s $ 10 for each additional bicycle thereafter and $ 21 for each administrative employee who does not ride a bicycle. Anyone who actually pedals the bike is given a new license fee of $ 87, or $ 77 for a renewal as well.

People who push carts around town at special events, sell noisemakers, fun hats, and light-up toys for kids will pay $ 38 per day for the privilege.

Operating a tow truck costs $ 278 per year. Additionally, the application fee is $ 45 the first time and $ 35 annually thereafter. Don’t forget the $ 21 background check.

An annual valet parking permit will cost you $ 273. It costs $ 45 per year to apply the first time and $ 35 each year thereafter.

Second-hand stores, second-hand dealers, pawn shops and used car fleets all operate under the same municipal license. The cost is $ 153 the first year and $ 35 each year thereafter, plus an application fee of $ 45 and $ 21 for the standard background check.

It even costs money to go out of business in Portland. The city charges $ 104 for a business closing sale license, plus an authorized signature processing fee of $ 45.

For a full list, visit Permits and inspections service page on the city’s website.

More articles from the BDN