Viewer who sued YRF after watching Shah Rukh Khan fan gets response from SC | Bollywood

The Supreme Court on Monday suspended a National Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission (NCDRC) order ordering Yash Raj Films Pvt Ltd to pay 10,000 as well as legal costs as compensation for a consumer injured by the exclusion of the song in Shah Rukh Khan’s fan.

A bench of Judges Hemant Gupta and V Ramasubramanium issued opinions to the Central Board of Film Certification and to the complainant, a teacher by profession.

The higher court order came during the hearing of an appeal filed by Yash Raj Films Pvt Ltd challenging an order by the NCDRC which upheld the 2017 State Commission order to pay compensation to 10,000 to the plaintiff Afreen Fatima Zaidi, as well as the legal costs of 5,000.

The complainant while watching the Bollywood Fan movie specials decided to watch the movie with her family members.

The promo, which Zaidi and her children had seen before going to the movies to watch the film, included a song by Jabra Fan but when she watched the film the song was missing, she alleged in the complaint.

Feeling deceived and deceived, the plaintiff approached the relevant District Forum through a consumer complaint seeking compensation, as well as an instruction to the petitioners to broadcast the promos and the song with a caveat that said song was no longer valid. was not included in the movie.

The complaint was dismissed by the District Forum, after which it went to the State Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission, Maharashtra, which the production house opposed.

Also read: Shah Rukh Khan Says DDJL is on Bourgeois Suppression of Proletariat “Fans Call Him Comrade. Watch a vintage video

The production house argued that the plaintiff cannot be considered a consumer and said the song Jabra Fan was shown on TV channels as a promotional trailer for the film and was revealed. to the general public through interviews with the press that the said song will not be part of the film.