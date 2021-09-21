Clean energy poll ‘mysterious’ issue sparks criticism from city leaders





City officials have rallied against Number 7, the only issue Columbus residents will see on their ballots in the November 2 general election. Mayor Andrew Ginther, President of City Council Shannon Hardin and other community leaders announced their opposition at a media event last week. The ballot measure would take $ 87 million out of the City of Columbus general fund for what they say are vague and mysterious purposes. According to a petition filed with the City of Columbus Clerk in October 2020, the initiative would establish an energy conservation and energy efficiency fund, a clean energy education and training fund, a business development for minorities and an electricity subsidy program for city residents. The petition calls for the larger amount of $ 57 million to be used to establish the Clean Energy Partnership Fund, which will include funds transferred from the city’s general fund to an entity designated by the official representative of the majority of the petitioners committee which could include the Ohio Energy Initiative Commission, the state-sponsored investment fund NYGreen Bank, or any other entity designated by the official representative of the group. This entity would then distribute the $ 57 million through grants to Columbus electricity customers who request it. The initiative also calls for a requirement of transparency and accountability for any use of funds by the municipal auditor. According to the petition, the group behind the ballot question is called ProEnergy Ohio LLC, and this is not the first time the group attempted to put a question on the ballot for green energy initiatives. City officials have also questioned the group’s legitimacy. The individual petitioners currently listed are Christina Gonzaga, Tyrone Spence, Udell Hollins, Dolores Williams, Irene Gil-Llamas and Jabarisidiki Gregg. The group’s former project coordinator, John Clark, was indicted for the offense of falsifying elections and the offense of falsifying records in December 2020. WOSU reported earlier this summer the group vote petition was rejected by city council last December, but council was forced to pass the initiative after an Ohio Supreme Court ruling in April. City officials spoke of the negative impacts the measure would have on municipal services. The city’s financial situation, although difficult, remains strong and reserves have been maintained to allow us to continue to weather the pandemic, Mayor Ginther said. Number 7 would force massive budget cuts that would challenge our commitment to address existing gaps, advance equity, and make positive gains on our communities’ highest priorities, including police reform, affordable housing and public health. Taking $ 87 million in taxpayer dollars would devastate city services. This would undoubtedly require significant cuts to public health, emergency services, parks and other essential services our citizens depend on every day, Council Chairman Hardin said. Worse yet, the question is so vague that it is difficult to know where the money could go. What we do know is that the group behind this effort that would control how most of the money is spent does not have to control the city’s resources.

