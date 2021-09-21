Fitness influencer and celebrity instructor Manik Marria to make Bollywood debut

The entertainment industry thrives on dreams and talent. Every year, thousands of people audition for movie roles hoping they will appear on the big screen as well. Plus, there are thousands of others contributing to other aspects of the industry and making sure the audience is entertained. These include cameramen, spot boys, fitness instructors, directors, and many more who help make the big show a success. One of those people is Manik Marria, the man behind the impeccable physique of many celebrities. Manik is a famous dietitian and fitness trainer well known for the weight loss transformations he has led.

Manik also specializes in the management of PCOD and designs nutrition plans according to the specific needs of its clients. Its long list of clients includes many big names in the industry. Some of his clients are Sooraj Pancholi, Asim Riaz, Karan Tacker, Sahil Khan, etc. Manik graduated in Dietetics and Nutrition and has also obtained numerous certifications in the field of fitness. He started his career as a freelance dietitian right after graduating. His hard work and commitment have taken him to where many people dream of going. To add another feather to his cap, Manik also recently landed a role in a Bollywood film.

Manik did not come from a wealthy family and did everything on his own. His flourishing career can be attributed to his hard work and relentless commitment. His fitness levels are envied by many. His vast knowledge of health and fitness has made him a sought-after trainer in the industry. The testimonials and appreciations of its customers drive it forward. Manik continues to update itself with new research and fitness information to provide the best value for its customers.

Manik is nothing less than a social media star with over 500,000 fans on TikTok and nearly 32,000 followers on Instagram. His number of followers on Instagram continues to increase. Now that Manik will also be appearing in a Bollywood film, he hopes to impress his followers with his on-screen performance. He says he loves being a fitness influencer and being instrumental in many fitness journeys. It was just his aspiration to appear on screen. However, he has no plans to interrupt his career as a nutritionist and fitness consultant. Getting people in good shape is my main goal and my job and nothing can deviate from it, not even the role of my dreams, Manik said proudly.

Manik is an inspiration to young people with what he accomplished at just 26 years old.