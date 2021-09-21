Bollywood: Raj Kundra released from prison after two months – News

In tears, Raj Kundra, husband of actress Shilpa Shetty, was released from Arthur Road prison in Mumbai on Tuesday morning after a court ordered his release. Kundra, who had been in prison for two months, had been accused of creating and distributing pornographic content on mobile apps.

Kundra has denied all charges against him and told the court that he has become a scapegoat in the case. The 46-year-old businessman was released on bail of 50,000 rupees.

His wife Shilpa, who has kept a low profile all these days and who declined last week to comment on her husband’s arrest while visiting Vaishno Devi Shrine, posted a photo of herself in a pose on Tuesday. meditation on his Instagram page. “Our greatest glory is not to never fall, but to get up every time we fall,” was the Confucian quote on the post.

And she also added a long remark: “There will always be moments that push you to the ground. At times like these, I really believe that if you fall seven times, be strong enough that you can get up eight times. This climb will take a lot of courage, courage, willpower and strength during some of your most difficult times. But, these qualities will only make you more resilient and sturdy on this journey called life. Each time you rise up, you will come back with renewed determination and motivation to make even the impossible possible.