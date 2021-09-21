Entertainment
Hope for grieving child and planet may be lurking in human brain in Richard Powerss new novel
By Richard Powers
The great American poet Lucille Clifton once said: In the grand scheme of things, the universe doesn’t ask us to do something, the universe asks us to be something. And that is quite another thing. In Clifton’s mind, this proposition was not speculative but decidedly practical. What if we exist to serve as stewards of the planet rather than its looters? What if our vocation was to be the equals of all living beings rather than being the agents of their domination? In the face of all that we have fought, the relentless and endless battles for the right to be wrong, what would it take for us to accept a different role? in the grand scheme of things?
The proposition that our flourishing as a species rests on the acceptance not of a different way of doing but of being is close to the conflict and the extraordinary revelation at the heart of Richard Powers’ novel Bewilderment, its 13th , including The Overstory (2018), which won a Pulitzer Prize. Personal, if not prosperous, peace hinges on protagonist Theo Byrnes’ ability to see his own life, the memory of his late wife and son, Robin, through newly adjusted eyes.
Theo is an astrobiologist whose research involves searching the galaxy for planets with the potential to harbor life and harnessing the data to create mind-boggling scenarios of the possible life forms such conditions could allow to thrive. It’s a dream job for a sci-fi lonely loner still crippled by grief. But in the near future in which Bewilderment takes place, America has leaned more toward anti-intellectual authoritarianism; government funding for such Old Testament research is running out. Nonetheless, imagining possible worlds that so brazenly challenge earthly logical worlds that suggest anything could be real, somewhere, someday is a great bedtime skill to have, especially because Theo struggles to raise 9-year-old Robin on his own. .
Robin is sensitive, introverted, prone to erratic behavior. Theo cannot bring himself to accept the advice of the experts: that the solution to his son’s extreme sensitivity and his occasional seizures is medication. Instead, the father takes care of his son by talking, camping, and stargazing. Robin longs to feel the presence of the mother whom he remembers so extraordinarily living: full of fervor not only for her own life, but for all sensitive life, whose right to fair and humane treatment was her career as an animal rights lawyer to defend. And so, much of the conversation between father and son has to do with recreating a sentiment of Alyssa, Theos’ bold and passionate wife and Robin’s imaginative and compassionate mother.
When an explosion at school results in a threat of eviction, Theo allows his son to become a human subject in a neurofeedback therapy study that takes place in the lab of one of Alyssa’s close friends. On therapy days, Robin’s brain is trained to access neural pathways corresponding to particular emotional states, including on a recording of his mother’s ecstatic experience, made in the lab before her death. Reader, it worked! Decoded neurofeedback therapy, at least in the world of the novel, argues for the possibility that the key to being your best self might be to really and truly experience what it feels like to be someone special. other. Robin achieves such nuances of self-control, empathy, imagination, and solace that he becomes more than a well-adjusted child, he becomes an emotional superhuman, a public activist, an internet meme.
Some of us will immediately think of Daniel Keyess’ 1966 novel, Flowers for Algernon, which also happens to be the audiobook Theo and Robin listen to on a road trip from Wisconsin to a campsite in the Smoky Mountains. And so the joy of seeing Robin triumph is tempered by the knowledge of the distance to the south where such an enterprise could descend.
Oh, but the heights! In Bewilderment, possibility is synonymous with the vast wilderness of childhood, the innate world-building capacity of the child’s mind, and the multiplicity inherent in the child’s ego. As Theo says:
Decoded Neurofeedback changed him, as surely as Ritalin would have. But then everything on Earth changed him. Every aggressive word from a friend over lunch, every click on his virtual farm, every species he painted, every minute of every online clip, every story he read at night and every I told him. I told: there was no Robin, no one pilgrim in this procession of oneself so that he remains forever the same like. The entire kaleidoscopic spectacle of them, parading through time and space, was itself a work in progress.
Insightful prose, often poetic, suddenly takes us deeper into the infinity of the imagination and more vigorously towards the emergencies of the real and familiar issues that shake our people and our planet. In the novel world, the president sends Trumpesque tweets directly to U.S. cellphones via a national notification service before canceling the results of a national election. Calling the president a dung beetle is an offense punishable by imprisonment. The abnormal weather, and no longer the aberration, regularly disrupts travel. Ninety-eight percent by weight of animals left on Earth are either Homo sapiens or their industrially harvested foods. Forest fires ravage the continent. There is little precious distance between the world of the novel and the world to which the novel appeals.
Regarding the inevitable forms of tragedy this book grapples with the deaths of loved ones, that progress has its limits, that as a species we fail more often than we succeed, the confusion we invites reflection not only on our domination of the planet and the ways in which the unjust power of a few dominates the lives of others. He also insists that we think about this: At what cost do we allow our abilities of fear, jealousy and appetite to overcome other equally intrinsic abilities, like empathy, courage and tolerance? What if our worst enemy didn’t barricade himself in the White House or bombard our children with taunts on the playground? What if it was right here, lighting up the neural pathways inside our own skulls?
Lucille Cliftons’ work demands that for our species to recognize its rightful place in the universe, we must collectively admit to beauty and inviolable holiness the essence of black life. The consciousness that drives Bewilderment lobbies for the essential character of plants, animals and those with different needs and abilities. In 2021, Powers also seems determined to demonstrate an awareness of Black Lives Matter as a viable proposition. Two characters identified as black play briefly but significantly in Bewilderment’s story arc. On the depth spectrum, I would say they occupy places somewhere between the extras and the archetypes; their choices help Powers trigger some narrative inevitability, but overall the confusion of the novel’s title plays out in white bodies and minds and in spaces where whiteness can be taken for granted.
This may not be surprising or unusual. There is also nothing surprising or unusual in triggering my reader’s desire to bring my whole being, race included, to reflection on this profound novel. I will admit that there was a small pang in my heart when I discovered that the darkness of these two characters was planted in the narrative only to be almost immediately removed from it. As is often the case, my corrective ability rushed to try and make sure that the white imagination can be a better framework than many for an exploration of the abysmal ends of power.
Indeed, dynamic appeals of Powers have implications in all contexts where the wishes of a few powerful take precedence over the needs of others. Coercion often manifests itself in the form of seemingly reasonable-looking obedience demands emphasized by teachers, colleagues, and even strangers in order to promote the comfort of others: Do not fight; do not procrastinate; do not hold a grudge; carry your own weight; do not make others feel uncomfortable; do not incite guilt; dare not name the endings of the zero sum power game. Are these not the requirements with which calls for all kinds of changes are systematically deferred?
What is the bigger picture of things, and how do we get there and stay there? If any writer is able to summon such a scale and allow us to dwell on it for a moment, surely it is Powers, whose ability to view the world offers avid readers a captivating recalibration every moment. The possible and the real are enormous. Like all intelligent life in the universe, the possible is everywhere and nowhere, hidden from view.
