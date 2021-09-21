Hope for grieving child and planet may be lurking in human brain in Richard Powerss new novel

PERPLEXITY

By Richard Powers

The great American poet Lucille Clifton once said: In the grand scheme of things, the universe doesn’t ask us to do something, the universe asks us to be something. And that is quite another thing. In Clifton’s mind, this proposition was not speculative but decidedly practical. What if we exist to serve as stewards of the planet rather than its looters? What if our vocation was to be the equals of all living beings rather than being the agents of their domination? In the face of all that we have fought, the relentless and endless battles for the right to be wrong, what would it take for us to accept a different role? in the grand scheme of things?

The proposition that our flourishing as a species rests on the acceptance not of a different way of doing but of being is close to the conflict and the extraordinary revelation at the heart of Richard Powers’ novel Bewilderment, its 13th , including The Overstory (2018), which won a Pulitzer Prize. Personal, if not prosperous, peace hinges on protagonist Theo Byrnes’ ability to see his own life, the memory of his late wife and son, Robin, through newly adjusted eyes.

Theo is an astrobiologist whose research involves searching the galaxy for planets with the potential to harbor life and harnessing the data to create mind-boggling scenarios of the possible life forms such conditions could allow to thrive. It’s a dream job for a sci-fi lonely loner still crippled by grief. But in the near future in which Bewilderment takes place, America has leaned more toward anti-intellectual authoritarianism; government funding for such Old Testament research is running out. Nonetheless, imagining possible worlds that so brazenly challenge earthly logical worlds that suggest anything could be real, somewhere, someday is a great bedtime skill to have, especially because Theo struggles to raise 9-year-old Robin on his own. .

Robin is sensitive, introverted, prone to erratic behavior. Theo cannot bring himself to accept the advice of the experts: that the solution to his son’s extreme sensitivity and his occasional seizures is medication. Instead, the father takes care of his son by talking, camping, and stargazing. Robin longs to feel the presence of the mother whom he remembers so extraordinarily living: full of fervor not only for her own life, but for all sensitive life, whose right to fair and humane treatment was her career as an animal rights lawyer to defend. And so, much of the conversation between father and son has to do with recreating a sentiment of Alyssa, Theos’ bold and passionate wife and Robin’s imaginative and compassionate mother.