Bipasha Basu celebrates 20 years in Bollywood and remembers her first film “Ajnabee”
Bipasha Basu has tried many memorable characters throughout her Bollywood journey after debuting in the mystery thriller Ajnabee in 2001. The actor is rarely seen on the big screen after his marriage to Karan Singh Grover, but gives his fans constant updates on life through his social media. Speaking to her Instagram account today, the Race the star wrote a heartfelt note on the end of two decades in the cinematic fraternity, with her first film Ajnabee released on September 21, 2001.
Downloading posters for the film, in which she starred alongside Akshay Kumar, Kareena Kapoor Khana and Bobby Deol, the actor took a step back in time and expressed his gratitude for the continued love and support that ‘she gets so far.
Bipasha Basu celebrates 20 years in Bollywood
Marking the milestone, Basu uploaded a series of posters from his first film as well as some intense stills with Akshay Kumar. Recalling her time on the project, she wrote: “This is the first day the audience welcomed me into their hearts, 20 years ago my first movie, #ajnabee released on September 21, 2001[sic]. “She thanked her fans, supporters, the film fraternity and the media for their relentless love, adding:” I am grateful for this love forever.[sic]. “
Further thanking all of the cast and crew on the project, she added, “#ajnabee will be special to me forever. I thank my directors Abbas Bhai and Mustan Bhai, producer Vijay Galani, all of my co-actors. – @ akshaykumar @iambobbydeol @ kareenakapoorkhan, my very first team (@ rockystarofficial @ hairbyykaushalland Anil Dada) and the whole unit
It was a nice trip by then. I am truly blessed # 20yearsofajnabee[sic]. “
Learn more about Bipasha’s career
Over the years, Bipasha has marked her presence with commercially successful films likeRaaz, No entry, Phir Hera Pheri, All the best: the fun begins,and Cursed 2 among others. She then began working primarily in thriller, horror movie genres including3d creatureandAlone. The actor recently made his digital debut alongside husband Karan Singh Grover, Sonali Raut, Natasha Suri and Suyyash Rai in the MX gamer crime thriller series.Dangerous, which was released in August of last year.
(Image: Twitter / @ IMP_POSTER / Instagram / @ BIPASHA BASU)
