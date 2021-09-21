West Hollywood avoids break with Chamber of Commerce, for now

The ongoing conflict between the City of West Hollywood and the Chamber of Commerce finally came to a head on Monday night as their long-standing relationship and contractual agreements were put to the test.

Agenda item 5C, sponsored by Council Members John Erickson and Sepi Shyne, called for a halt to the outreach services to suburban businesses and centers that the House has provided to WeHo for many years, as well as a single contract for mediation services related to COVID rent. relief efforts. Instead of paying the House almost $ 150,000 to perform these services, municipal staff would take on the tasks themselves.

Breaching contracts with the House was included as part of a broader agenda item designed to promote transparency, ethics and public trust, ”which also called for changes to the House. Ordinance on Lobbyists and City Enforcement Policy.

Yet it was no secret that personal and political qualms about the House had fueled the divorce proceedings.

The House has vocally opposed a number of measures taken by city council this year, including new restrictions on hotel workers and wage standards that the House says are hurting small businesses still struggling with the pandemic. of COVID. A public relations campaign opposing the measures and a divisive public poll, both indirectly tied to the House, put some board members on the defensive, and the decision to cut funding to the House was considered by some as a direct response to that.

As the vote came to council, Mayor Lauren Meister and council member John DAmico urged their colleagues to be careful.

I have had deep and fundamental disagreements with our House, said DAmico. But one thing I do know is that they have a deep understanding of our businesses. I want to make sure we don’t cut our noses to upset our faces.

While they agreed that how city funds were spent by the House, as well as other nonprofits and contractors, needed to become more transparent, the timing and circumstances of the decision made it seem like retaliation.

Focusing only on the Chamber is what it looks like, Meister said. I think what they provide in these few contracts, we get what we pay for.

DAmico advised Erickson to avoid even the emergence of a vendetta.

I think you need thicker skin, man, said DAmico. People who are not elected can say whatever they want about the elected. The elected officials when they say what they want about the people of the community, they look mean. The public needs to have confidence that we can take hits again and again and make good decisions on behalf of the city.

Erickson defended the reasons for his agenda item.

It’s not about anyone, he said. It’s not about saying bad things. It is a question of responsibility and public trust.

Councilor Lindsey Horvath tried to bridge the gap.

Let’s be honest, she said. We are in a difficult moment. The question comes. I’m just trying to stay real here, what is corporate outreach and how are those dollars used? This is where the potential conflict of interest comes in.

She called both sides for tit for tat and urged a sensible approach.

If we think there is a better partner, let’s have a real conversation about it, she said. If you’re seriously considering terminating this contract, that’s a conversation to have during the budget discussions, which would take place in the summer of 2022. But I don’t think anyone right now is better positioned to do this job than bedroom.

Council eventually agreed to postpone the item until next year, while ordering a report on the feasibility of municipal staff taking over the duties of the House.

Horvath stressed the importance of not choosing sides, which earned him praise from DAmico and Erickson.

I choose the community, she said. I choose what is best for the city.