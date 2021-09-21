Mayor Meister: A Vision of Unity for West Hollywood

Mayor Lauren Meister was sworn in on Monday evening at the city council meeting. She took the opportunity to address the controversial period in West Hollywood history. His comments are reposted below:

Today is a bit bittersweet. It is the second anniversary of Spikes’ death but it is also the beginning of the Jewish holiday, Sukkot, the season of celebration. According to Chabad, it is a festival – loaded with unique mitzvahs, quality time with our community and our family, all with a great deal of joy. I hope my swearing-in on this feast day is auspicious!

I want to thank everyone for their wishes and support. I want to thank my family for their love, encouragement and unlimited patience. Thank you to my colleagues for your vote of confidence as I assume the role of mayor for the second time.

I also want to thank my former Council colleague John Heilman for swearing me in as mayor this evening. It means a lot to me.

When I was appointed mayor in April 2016, I spoke about renewing the community spirit that helped shape this great city almost 37 years ago, of which John and others were an integral part.

As a community, we came together after 9/11, we mourned the tragedy of the Pulse Nightclub mass murder, we celebrated marriage equality, and we walked, resisted and survived a difficult national political climate.

I have lived in this city for over 30 years, and over the years I have witnessed many stages of the maturity of our city. I have seen problems dividing our city. I have seen the east side against the west side, the businesses against the residents, the tenants against the owners.

But I have to say that after I was elected to the Council, the drama that seemed to plague every Council meeting with a controversial topic, the theater and much of the theater seemed to dissipate.

Now, however, I saw a division that I hadn’t seen in a while, and it was disturbing. It’s disturbing because we are still a small town and a community, a community made up of people from all walks of life, a community with young and old, a community with businesses and workers. Everything must be valued; none should be stored. A rainbow flag isn’t just six colors or 10 colors if it truly represents our community, then it’s an endless number of colors. Putting people in categories, labeling them, denigrating them, does not serve this community.

I would like to say today that my goal as mayor is to solve our three biggest problems: homelessness, affordable housing and making our city safer.

As mayor, I would like to strengthen our neighborhoods, encourage economic diversity and continue initiatives to protect our tenants and our small businesses. I would like to make West Hollywood a premier green city by increasing our urban forest and embracing biodiversity. I would like to find a companion care center near me for our lost, found and abandoned pets.

And, most importantly, I would like West Hollywood to be the most prepared and resilient city in the country in the event of an emergency or disaster, be it an earthquake, drought, d ‘pandemic or recession.

But none of this can happen if we don’t work together and focus on the city’s recovery from this pandemic. None of this can happen if we don’t focus on maintaining people’s health and immunizing people. And none of this can happen if we, as a board, don’t make recovery our number one priority.

Thus, in the coming weeks, I will present a proposal asking the City Manager to organize several team building workshops for the council, designed to foster communication between council members, clarify the role of the council and identify priorities. and common goals. The goal of the workshops will be to transform our new board and our new CEO into an effective problem-solving team.

Now I come full circle as to why I asked my former colleague John Heilman to swear in me today as mayor. As many of you know, John and I disagreed on every issue, and in fact, prior to joining the Council, I was probably one of the Council’s most vocal critics. . But, once we were colleagues, we learned to work together, respect each other, and most importantly, recognize that we both care about the best interests of the city, even when we didn’t agree.

So, I appreciate that John participated in my swearing-in today because, to me, it symbolizes the hope that there is hope that people with different perspectives can work together effectively for the city ​​they love. And, as mayor, I have no doubts that this is something that we, the council, the residents, the businesses and the rest of the community, can achieve in the months to come.