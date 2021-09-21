Entertainment
Will Noel Gallagher record the Oasis reworks album? | Entertainment
Noel Gallagher wants to re-record the Oasis classics based on his voice for a new album.
The former guitarist and lead songwriter of the legendary band Britpop wrote the majority of the hitmaker catalog of “Some Might Say” for the voice of his brother and former bandmate Liam.
And while a reunion between the warring siblings – who haven’t spoken to each other since Noel left the band in 2009 after a backstage rift between the two during their last concert in Paris – is unlikely, the 54-year-old rocker has another trick up his sleeve to please Oasis fans.
The “Wonderwall” hitmaker came up with the idea for the reworks album after performing a rendition of “Live Forever” for the first time publicly for his recent BBC Radio 2 session.
Although Noel never performed the 1994 hit from their acclaimed debut studio album, “Definitely Maybe” – which he wrote the year he formed the iconic rock band in 1991 – there were images of singing the song to him during a soundcheck before an Oasis concert in 2005, which emerged online.
According to the Wired column of the Daily Star newspaper, Noel said, “I would be interested in doing a rework album in the style of this version.
“A bunch of Oasis redesigns could be fun to do.”
On how he changed the chord to suit a man his age, he added, “The original version is a song by a young man who sings it with his life in front of him.
“When I hit that deal, I was like, ‘Ah, it’s like an old guy’s deal, going back on his life.'”
The idea for the High Flying Birds frontman’s album comes after Noel recently admitted that he knew Oasis was going to be the “biggest band in the world” the day after writing “Live Forever”.
In a teaser for the band’s upcoming documentary film, ‘Oasis Knebworth 1996’, he said: “We were a pretty decent band the night before I wrote ‘Live Forever’ but it was indie music. I wrote ‘Live Forever’, we were going to be the greatest band in the world. I knew that. “
