Bollywood actor Arjun Kapoor plans to venture into the food and fitness space

Bollywood actor Arjun Kapoor is set to launch fitness companies that will revolutionize the industry, the ANI news agency as quoted by him said.

I have definitely started several conversations to explore myself in the food and nutrition realm and am excited about some of the things that will come to fruition soon, ”said Kapoor.

I will be able to share more concrete details in the days to come. I want to be part of companies that aim to revolutionize the fitness space! ”He added.

Speaking about how fitness changed her perspective, Arjun said, “People were kind enough to notice my transformation. me. The opportunities and offers that have been offered to me have also changed. “

The actor has opened up about his struggle with obesity and his physical transformation. He recently took to his Instagram account and shared a short video montage in which he could be seen sweating in the gym.

In the caption of the post, Arjun wrote: “It’s a marathon, not a sprint. #WorkInProgress.”

In an interview last month, he revealed how his “underlying health condition has always made it difficult for him to consistently stay at a certain height.”

The 36-year-old actor later revealed he teamed up with kickboxing world champion Drew Neal to push himself into getting the right body type, and it looks like his commitment to fitness is earning him big bucks. advantages.

Meanwhile, cinematically, Arjun’s latest outing was “Bhoot Police,” which also starred actors Saif Ali Khan, Jacqueline Fernandez, and Yami Gautam in lead roles. Produced by Ramesh Taurani and Akshai Puri, the film was released on Disney Hotstar on September 10.

In addition to “Bhoot Police”, Arjun also has “Ek Villian Returns” and “Kuttey” in the works.

With contributions from agencies.

