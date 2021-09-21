Gabby Petito accused of being an actress by followers of the QAnon plot





A number of QAnon conspiracy theorists have decided that Gabby Petito’s disappearance was a hoax in order to distract from other reporting, or that the 22-year-old doesn’t even exist. Followers of the radical movement frequently suggest that major events are so-called “false flags” that have been orchestrated by the government or “deep state” to help advance an agenda. This narrative is often used by QAnon after mass shootings or events that could portray them in a bad light, such as the January 6 bombing or the recent “Justice for J6” rally in Washington on September 18. In Petito’s case, QAnon supporters now believe the intense media interest in the case of the woman whose body was allegedly found in Wyoming is nothing more than an attempt to obscure recent criticism of President Joe Biden, who defeated Donald Trump in the 2020 election. Some users have even gone so far as to suggest that the people involved in the investigation are so-called “crisis actors” with false names. “I think it’s interesting that her name is Gabby Petito and his name is Brian Laundrie. Gabby Petito = chatter Brian Laundrie = dirty laundry. Always suspicious of missing people making huge news “, an anonymous post on the 8Kun bulletin board site, which has become the hub of QAnon conspiracy theory that has already emerged on 4chan and then 8Chan. “Brian Laundrie? Brain = Brain. Laundromat = Laundromat = Laundromat. BRAINWASH is what its name means. Definitely an operation,” wrote one Telegram user. Referring to the QAnon supporter who was killed in the Capitol Riot and the officer who shot him, another person wrote on 8Kun: “Ashley Babbitt, Gabby Petito, Brian Sicknick. Made up names for actors of invented characters. “ Following the January 6 attack, a number of QAnon supporters suggested Babbitt was still alive and his death was another false flag operation. Other QAnon supporters also agreed that the continued media coverage around Petito and Laundrie is a media distraction technique. Some linked him to the apparent “false flag” in Washington, DC over the weekend, as fears that hundreds of extremists would return to Capitol Hill to attend the “Justice for D6” rally did not materialize. materialized. “My first thoughts when this story came out was that it was a glaring distraction because their FF [false flag] stranded this weekend. The FF was supposed to fill its airtime, ”wrote Telegram user JR. Another Telegram user, Cindy, added: “This is nothing but a stupid distraction !!! The FBI squirrel to calm audits / Covid / Border / Afghanistan.” Authorities confirmed on Sunday that a body found in Wyoming on Sunday would be Petito’s, although an autopsy has yet to be performed to confirm this. Her fiance has been named as a person of interest in her disappearance after returning home after the couple’s cross-country trip without the 22-year-old on September 1. Laundrie, who declined to speak to investigators about Petito’s disappearance, has not been seen since September 14. North Port Police searched the expansive 24,500-acre Carlton Preserve near his parents’ home for him.

