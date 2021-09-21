Entertainment
16 Underrated Actresses We Don’t See Enough In Bollywood
It’s no surprise that Bollywood is a difficult space in which to thrive. And it hurts how much caliber artists are sometimes overlooked in the industry.
Some actresses are often praised for their glamorous roles in films, but the real gems go unnoticed. Today we’ve compiled a list of true divas who are more than just Bollywood “heroines” and deserve more of a big screen presence.
1.Kirti Kulhari
Kirti Kulhari has always wowed audiences with her performance, and we really want to see her more on the big screen. Kirti made her Bollywood debut with Khichdi: The Movie (2010). Since she worked in Pink, Blackmail, Uri: The Surgical Strike, The Train Girl and received huge appreciation for the Amazon Prime seriesFour more shots please!
2.Tilotama Shome
Tillotama Shome has won hearts and accolades for her talent, but we don’t see her in Hindi cinema as much as we would like. Recently shewonthe best actress award for the film Raahgir at the South Asian Film Festival. Tillotama delivered exceptional performance inMonsoon Wedding, Chintu Ka Birthday, Middle Hindi andMiddle Angrezi.
3.Kriti I say
Kriti Sanon is famous for playing any role with grace. She never failed to make the headlines with her dazzling performances in Mimi, Panipat, Raabta, Luka Chhupi, principally. We don’t seem to have enough of her.
4.Sanya Malhotra
It was in 2016, we watched Dangal and since then we have been in awe of this brilliant actress. Sanya has always exceeded our expectations with her roles in Ludo, Badhaai ho, Photography and very recently Paggled. Sheneeds more of the big screen presence it deserves.
5. Radhika Madan
Radhika Madan has successfully made the transition from television to the big screen. Daily soapMeri Aashiqui Tum Se Hi, in 2014 to play a leading role in Average English with Irrfan Khan she has come a long way. We absolutely wish to see more of Madan in Bollywood!
6.Nimrat Kaur
Nimrat Kaur is massively underestimated. Period. Following his critically acclaimed role in Ritesh Batra’sThe lunch box, we dreamed of seeing her more in Bollywood. The role of Nimrat in Raja Krishna Menons Air lift alongside Akshay Kumaralsobeen applauded.
8. Sobhita Dhulipala
Dhulipala made her acting debut in Anurag Kashyap’s thriller Raman Raghav 2.0 (2016), followed by a Telugu spy film Goodachari (2018) and the Amazon Video drama series Made in Heaven (2019) or she has proven her caliber.
8.Konkona Sen Sharma
Despite the fact that Konkana Sen Sharma has given outstanding performances in films such as Lipstick under my burka,Luck by chance and Wake up Sid, we don’t often notice on the big screen. Recently, she stunned audiences with her exceptionally wonderful role in Ajeeb Dastaans.
9. Rasika Duggal
Rasika from Mirzapur has been around for a long time, although she admits that she was only contacted for supporting roles. Those who have seen her on screen know that she is a fantastic actress who deserves more! A decent boy,By love, andDelhi Crimeare some of the popular shows she has worked on.
10. Zoya Hussein
Zoya Hussain, who was recently chosen for Ankahi Kahaniya, once again charmed the public. She was previously appreciated for her performance in Mukkabaaz.
11 Shahana Goswami
Shahana Goswami did a brilliant job in Rock On, Tu Hai Mera Sunday, Rubaroo, and Jashnn.The last hour is a big step forward for Shahana, but we want to see her more in the big bollywood.
12.Amruta Subhash
Amruta Subhash has worked in Marathi and Hindi cinema, as well as in television and theater. She played against Nawazuddin Siddiqui in Sacred games 2, and she received praise for her work in the Netflix film Smothered: Paisa Bolta Hai.She was also seen in Ravine boyand deserves to be known by his first name by the general public of Bollywood.
13.Sayani Gupta
Sayani is simply flawless when it comes to his roles. Most of the time, she has appeared in supporting roles for films such as Fan (2016), Jolly LLB 2 (2017) and Article 15 (2019). Since his role in Four more shots please! its potential to conquer the industry has been discovered.
14.Richa Chadha
Richa has become a household name among moviegoers since Wasseypur Gangs and Fukrey series.However, because it does not have a more widespread presence, mainstream viewers have yet to discover its brilliance.
15.Kubbra Knows
With his extraordinary portrayal of Kuckoo in Sacred games, Kubra challenged many gender stereotypes. However, as far as we know, Kubra Sait is mainly offered supporting roles in big productions such as Guly Boy, Jawaani Jaaneman, and many other films.
16.Kalki Koechlin
Kalki is certainly an unconventional force in the industry. With its parts in Gully Boy, Shaitaan, Margarita with a strawand Netflix Sacred games, it left an indelible mark. We never tire of looking at his indifferent roles.
So who are you rooted for?
