Business man Raj Kundra released from prison 2 months after arrest in porn case

Businessman Raj Kundra was released from a Mumbai prison today, a day after a magistrate’s court granted bail to the key defendant in a pornography case in which he was stopped two months ago.

Mr Kundra was released from Arthur Road Prison shortly after 11:30 a.m., a prison official said.

Chief Metropolitan Magistrate SB Bhajipale on Monday authorized Raj Kundra’s bail application for posting a bond of 50,000 rupees.

Mr Kundra’s associate and co-accused Ryan Thorpe, who was arrested with him on July 19, was also released on bail by the court in the case relating to the alleged creation of pornographic films and their publication via certain applications.

The 46-year-old businessman has been held in Arthur Road Prison in central Mumbai under judicial custody.

Mr. Kundra, the husband of Bollywood actress Shilpa Shetty, was arrested by the Mumbai Criminal Police after being convicted under the relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code, the Information Technology Act and the the law on the indecent representation of women (prohibition).

Mr Kundra filed for bail in the Metropolitan Magistrates’ Court on Saturday, days after police filed a further indictment in the case.

In the plea, filed through attorney Prashant Patil, Mr Kundra claimed that there was not even an iota of evidence so far with the charge that would link the ‘Hotshots “, Used in the alleged racketeering of pornographic films, to a breach of the law.

According to the investigative agency, the “Hotshots” application was used by accused persons to download and distribute obscene content.

The businessman claimed that there was no evidence that he was “actively” involved in the creation of allegedly questionable porn content.

Raj Kundra alleged that he was falsely implicated, that he was not even named in the FIR and that he was dragged by the respondent (the police) into the case.

The businessman claimed in his plea that he had become a “scapegoat” for reasons better known to investigators.

There is not a single allegation in the whole of the additional indictment against Mr. Kundra, Mr. Patil presented in court. The contents of the complaint in the case reveal no prima facie case against Raj Kundra, he said.

The public prosecutor opposed Raj Kundra’s request, saying that just because the indictment was filed does not mean that the defendant should be given bail.

Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Bhajipale, after hearing from both sides, granted Mr. Kundra’s request to post a bond of Rs 50,000.

Police, in their additional indictment, claimed Raj Kundra was the “main facilitator” in the case and that he, along with other defendants, exploited young women struggling in the film industry by filming them in an obscene manner.

The nearly 1,500-page indictment against Raj Kundra and Ryan Thorpe was filed in court on September 15 by the criminal branch.

In addition to Raj Kundra and Ryan Thorpe, Yash Thakur, a resident of Singapore, and Pardeep Bakshi, based in London, were presented as wanted defendants in the indictment.

