“Our Kind of People” lands with a thud | Culture & Leisure

A class and caste melodrama, Our Kind of People (8 p.m., Fox, TV-14) is set in the town of Oak Bluffs on Marthas Vineyard, long an enclave of wealthy black families. The soap opera was adapted from Lawrence Otis Grahams Our Kind of People: Inside Americas Black Upper Class.

Starring executive producers Karin Gist (Star, Grays Anatomy) and Lee Daniels (Empire, The United States Vs. Billie Holiday), this series sports an impressive melodramatic pedigree. But shows like this often show how deceptive family roots can be.

Yaya DaCosta plays Angela Vaughn, a fiercely proud woman who is a genius when it comes to black hair care and styling. She aims to open a store, Eves Crown, in the heart of the Bluffs, located in an old building left to her by her late mother. Mum hadn’t been a part of the intelligent set of islands but worked as a maid. Angela arrives to make her mother’s dream come true and to fit into the world where her mother had only toiled.

Unfortunately, the reigning families, the Franklin and the Dupont, did not exactly welcome his ambitions. Angela’s efforts to donate money at a posh charity dinner are seen as clumsy. It doesn’t help matters when Angelas’s daughter Nikki (Alana Bright) is seen getting drunk with the locals.

Veteran actor Joe Morton plays Teddy Franklin, the patriarch of the islands’ ruling elite. He introduced himself by giving a speech in a boardroom about buying a Boston sports team and building a stadium in the heart of a dilapidated neighborhood. Its meteoric rhetoric emphasizes both profit and community service. Only his daughter does not exactly buy his exalted nobility-oblige.

Teddys ‘halo is further tarnished by flashbacks to stories about Angelas’ mother, her illegitimate birth, and not-so-subtle hints of her fatherhood. Will the arrival of a new hairdressing salon upset the social firmament of the upscale enclaves? If you have to ask, then this isn’t the show for you.

I realize that the above description could make Our Kind a great juicy and fun soap. Make no mistake about it. The dialogue is incredibly stiff and shrill. People don’t have conversations; they deliver speeches or rather manifestos.

When introduced to an arrogant crowd and asked about her business, Angela presents an undergraduate thesis on the importance of hair to black women and black society. A father-to-son conversation is also stilted, with Dad emphasizing the importance of being a powerful and successful black entrepreneur. It’s as if these two characters have never met before and are describing their feelings and motivations rather than acting like mere human beings.

Can’t someone discuss without invoking their caste or their struggle? Apparently not. It’s like the screenwriters can’t imagine black characters who weren’t obsessed with talking about being black characters. Our Kind promises escape but only manages to be humorless, oddly dated, and decidedly weird.

