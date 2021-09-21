Oglethorpe University students alongside professional actors in Heathers: The Musical

< class=""> The next Heathers: The Musical features Oglethorpe University students Chloe Campbell (in yellow) and Wynne Kelly (in green). Campbell plays Heather McNamara and Kelly plays Heather Duke.

Long before Mean Girls Plastics, there was another group of high school queens, all with the same name: Heather.

The black comedy film Heathers, starring a barely post-Beetlejuice Winona Ryder as Veronica, premiered at the Sundance Film Festival in 1989. It became a classic enough cult to spawn a stage show, Heathers: The Musical, in 2013.

The show will hit the boards at Oglethorpe Universities Conant Performing Arts Center September 29 October 17, thanks to the university partnership with Actors Express. What makes this partnership different from previous ones with the Alliance Theater and the Georgia Ensemble Theater is that more than half of the cast includes students from Oglethorpe.

This is really the big advantage of this [production]said Matt Huff, director of the Oglethorpes theater program and associate professor of theater. It really puts students first in a way that other partnerships don’t.

Students also have an opportunity that they otherwise would not have had in terms of the type of show.

It’s the biggest production scale we’ve ever attempted at Actors Express, said Freddie Ashley, Artistic Director of Actors Express. One of the benefits of this partnership is that it allowed both Express and Oglethorpe to take on something on a scale that we might not be able to support independently.

< class=""> Actors Express Artistic Director Freddie Ashley speaks to the cast ahead of a musical rehearsal on September 15. (Beth E. Concepcin)

Ashley said the musical reframes and re-adapts the film for a modern era.

You couldn’t make this movie today, he said. In fact, you wouldn’t make this movie today because the things that used to be funny because unfathomable aren’t anymore.

Ashley said: The satire is also crisp and the claws are just as sharp, but they’re enveloped in a sense of effervescent pleasure that I think makes some of the darker corners more accessible to a contemporary audience.

Fortunately for the students, the fierce environment depicted in the musical does not extend to the rehearsal process.

What is unique about this experience is that the students and professionals work side by side without a hierarchy, Ashley said.

This peer-to-peer style makes the process more than enjoyable, according to Chloe CC Campbell, who plays Heather McNamara.

< class=""> Chloe CC Campbell (right) pays attention during a musical rehearsal on September 15 for Heathers: The Musical. (Beth E. Concepcin)

It’s such a great experience, said the sophomore from Smyrna, who majored in theater and communications. [Rehearsal] is definitely the part that I look forward to the most every day. Even on my bad days, it’s literally a dream. I can’t believe I’m one of them, and I get to be here every day. It’s amazing, and I love it so much.

Caroline Gammage, a major junior in theater from Cedartown who plays Martha Dunnstock, said the role brings her closer to her goal of being a professional actress. She said her pinch moment happened early in the process.

We have received emails asking for biographies and portraits to be posted on the website, she said. I thought, Oh my God! I am going to have my information on a professional actor website with my portrait!

It’s a great learning opportunity and one of the perks of coming to a small school like Oglethorpe, Huff said. In a larger BFA program, [the students] would not have had these opportunities.

In the words of Ryders Veronica, how very.

< class=""> The actors work on their parts during a musical rehearsal on September 15th. (Beth E. Concepcin)