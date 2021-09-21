How Hollywood adopts Vantablack, the blackest black

No color – or, more precisely, its absence – has caused more media frenzy in recent years than “Vantablack”. Blacker than black paint absorbs so much light (99.96%) that when applied to something, that thing seems not to exist, giving the effect of a black hole. Originally developed for satellites by British company Surrey NanoSystems, the cool factor of Vantablack quickly wowed artists and marketers, who used it in $ 75,000 Swiss watches, a BMW campaign and a stage decor at Coachella.

But until now, the unscientific uses of Vantablack were just that: one-off, one-off projects that generated short-lived outbursts of noise and media fascination, but not much else. This is largely because Vantablack was too expensive and fragile a format to work on a large scale, let alone shipping around the world, which meant that it was virtually impossible to translate the paint for everyday use. Dust particles accumulated during the trip, after all, would ruin the effect of a Vantablack coated surface. To avoid this, teams of engineers were deployed to spray paint on the projects once they had already been assembled, a costly process in itself. But thanks to the creation of a simple tile covered with Vantablack, painting is now poised to become much more accessible, especially for creatives in the entertainment space. Vantablack’s use cases are endless, from creating special effects to even replacing green screens. The tiles, developed by the Levitation 29 design agency and Production Resource Group, an entertainment events production company, look a lot like very large Lego pieces. Measuring approximately 2 feet, 11 inches by 4 feet, 4 inches, they are covered with Vantablack and can be locked together to create a wall, ceiling, or cube. (The price of the tiles has not yet been determined, according to Levitation 29.) “So if you say, listen, I want to coat all the walls with Vantablack and have a hologram in the center of the room, now you can do that and it will pay off because you won’t be spraying the walls.” Says Benjamin Males, director of Levitation 29.

Men say tiles are just the beginning. The idea is to start creating more demand-driven products that would form a complex Vantablack building system that people could order according to their needs, like ordering Lego pieces a la carte. In the meantime, unique and one-off projects can still be pursued. “So if a musical artist wants to spray the entire exterior of a house, we can always do that,” says Males. “Now we can just do more. “ To help spread awareness of Vantablack’s new easy-to-use format, Levitation 29, Surrey NanoSystems and PRG are launching a Vantablack demo space in Secaucus, New Jersey, at the end of the month. (You can register here.) The space will then travel across the country to regions where the Vantablack format is interested in entertainment, such as Los Angeles and Nashville. “What we want to do is engage the creative community,” says Males. “This goes from live entertainment – including theater, people who come up with ideas for immersive experiences, all the way to the cinema – where we know there is an interest in using Vantablack or experimenting with Vantablack as a replacement for green screens. . “

Ideas on how to apply Vantablack to the entertainment space, after all, are plentiful, and men are quickly ticking them off. Need a floating effect for a movie? Have an actor stand on a box or raised surface covered with Vantablack and film them against a Vantablack backdrop. Special effects for a live performance? Install a 30-foot monolith covered in the substance, like Levitation 29 and PRG did for French DJ Gesaffelstein at Coachella in 2019. Theatrical productions could also benefit from a touch of Vantablack. “If you think of Broadway or the West End, this is a neighborhood that hasn’t changed in a long time,” says Males. “The Phantom of the Opera there are special effects in it, the chandelier going down, but it’s been the same for 50 years. While there will always be room for the old, traditional theater, I think both creators and theater directors are still looking to tear down the fourth wall. And I think a significant part of the destruction of that fourth wall is really transporting an audience elsewhere. “

