Entertainment
How Hollywood adopts Vantablack, the blackest black
No color – or, more precisely, its absence – has caused more media frenzy in recent years than “Vantablack”. Blacker than black paint absorbs so much light (99.96%) that when applied to something, that thing seems not to exist, giving the effect of a black hole. Originally developed for satellites by British company Surrey NanoSystems, the cool factor of Vantablack quickly wowed artists and marketers, who used it in $ 75,000 Swiss watches, a BMW campaign and a stage decor at Coachella.
But until now, the unscientific uses of Vantablack were just that: one-off, one-off projects that generated short-lived outbursts of noise and media fascination, but not much else. This is largely because Vantablack was too expensive and fragile a format to work on a large scale, let alone shipping around the world, which meant that it was virtually impossible to translate the paint for everyday use. Dust particles accumulated during the trip, after all, would ruin the effect of a Vantablack coated surface. To avoid this, teams of engineers were deployed to spray paint on the projects once they had already been assembled, a costly process in itself.
But thanks to the creation of a simple tile covered with Vantablack, painting is now poised to become much more accessible, especially for creatives in the entertainment space. Vantablack’s use cases are endless, from creating special effects to even replacing green screens. The tiles, developed by the Levitation 29 design agency and Production Resource Group, an entertainment events production company, look a lot like very large Lego pieces. Measuring approximately 2 feet, 11 inches by 4 feet, 4 inches, they are covered with Vantablack and can be locked together to create a wall, ceiling, or cube. (The price of the tiles has not yet been determined, according to Levitation 29.)
“So if you say, listen, I want to coat all the walls with Vantablack and have a hologram in the center of the room, now you can do that and it will pay off because you won’t be spraying the walls.” Says Benjamin Males, director of Levitation 29.
Men say tiles are just the beginning. The idea is to start creating more demand-driven products that would form a complex Vantablack building system that people could order according to their needs, like ordering Lego pieces a la carte. In the meantime, unique and one-off projects can still be pursued. “So if a musical artist wants to spray the entire exterior of a house, we can always do that,” says Males. “Now we can just do more. “
To help spread awareness of Vantablack’s new easy-to-use format, Levitation 29, Surrey NanoSystems and PRG are launching a Vantablack demo space in Secaucus, New Jersey, at the end of the month. (You can register here.) The space will then travel across the country to regions where the Vantablack format is interested in entertainment, such as Los Angeles and Nashville.
“What we want to do is engage the creative community,” says Males. “This goes from live entertainment – including theater, people who come up with ideas for immersive experiences, all the way to the cinema – where we know there is an interest in using Vantablack or experimenting with Vantablack as a replacement for green screens. . “
Ideas on how to apply Vantablack to the entertainment space, after all, are plentiful, and men are quickly ticking them off. Need a floating effect for a movie? Have an actor stand on a box or raised surface covered with Vantablack and film them against a Vantablack backdrop. Special effects for a live performance? Install a 30-foot monolith covered in the substance, like Levitation 29 and PRG did for French DJ Gesaffelstein at Coachella in 2019.
Theatrical productions could also benefit from a touch of Vantablack.
“If you think of Broadway or the West End, this is a neighborhood that hasn’t changed in a long time,” says Males. “The Phantom of the Opera there are special effects in it, the chandelier going down, but it’s been the same for 50 years. While there will always be room for the old, traditional theater, I think both creators and theater directors are still looking to tear down the fourth wall. And I think a significant part of the destruction of that fourth wall is really transporting an audience elsewhere. “
And what about walls and ceilings in movie theaters? What better way to immerse an audience in the on-screen action than to make them feel like there is literally nothing else around them?
“We are already painting the walls of theaters black. We already use black curtains, ”says Males. “If you can coat them with Vantablack, you completely remove any perception of their presence. You can completely focus the audience’s attention on the performance. It really is special.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.fastcompany.com/90677635/blackest-black-vantablack-hollywood%3Fpartner%3Drss
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]