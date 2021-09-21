“Perplexity”, by Richard PowersExBulletin

“Life comes together on the accumulation of errors. It’s just a nugget of wisdom in Richard Powers’ latest novel, a heartbreaking tale of loss. Perplexity is a book smaller and less complex than his Pulitzer Prize-winning magnum opus, The story (2018), although it also involves the devastating toll of environmental disasters. But in his 13th novel, Powers shifts his focus away from trees to creatures, and from a wide cast spanning decades to a closely related father-son pair. His main concern is with endangered species, including humans, whose habit of turning a blind eye to things that don’t immediately affect them has jeopardized our future on this planet.

Theo and Robin Byrne, a grieving widower father and his extremely sensitive 9-year-old son and motherless, are painfully aware of this dire situation. We meet Theo, an astrobiologist whose job it is to pose and search for signs of life in the universe, on a camping trip in the Smoky Mountains with his son. Their impromptu trip to Theo’s honeymoon site with his late wife, Alyssa, an animal rights lawyer who died two years earlier in a car crash, aims to clean the air after another unfortunate incident in the Robin’s third grade class.

Robin, it is quickly learned, has anger issues and has been variously diagnosed with Autism Spectrum Disorder, ADHD, and OCD. But Theo does not accept conflicting diagnoses and resists adding his son to the millions of American children who take psychoactive drugs. “Life itself is a spectrum disorder, where each of us vibrated at a unique frequency in the continuous rainbow,” he writes in this hovering first-person account. He adds: “Oddly, there is no name in the DSM for the compulsion to diagnose people.”

Although, as Powers informs us in an author’s note, perplexity has become synonymous with confusion and bewilderment, its original meaning was to return to nature. Indeed, in times of extreme stress, the bewildered Powers duo return to nature, where they find temporary solace and where Powers clearly finds inspiration.

Few writers capture the glories of nature so vividly. A spectacular “fluted ribbon of mushroom ripples on itself to form a surface as convoluted as an Elizabethan strawberry”. A centipede smells of almond extract, which reminds Robin of his mother’s pastry. The Milky Way spreads across the dark sky like “countless speckled placers in a black creek bed. If you stood still, you could almost see the star wheel.”

The margins of my review’s copy of “Perplexity” resemble checklists, with their checkmark columns denoting prominent lines.



Novel after novel, Powers has built a record to stand still and truly gaze at the natural world. It helps us see things differently. The margins of my reviewer’s copy of Perplexity look like checklists, with their checkmark columns denoting notable lines. Powers remains the king of the active verb, from the first page: “[Robin’s] the arms were spinning as they did when the words had conquered him. “

Once again, Powers is inescapably drawn to the swirling petals of science, literature, nature, and emotions, though this time heavy feelings hang over the whirlpool. A sin Orfeo (2014), Perplexity involves some sort of neurobiological hack to the brain in this case an behavioral treatment called Decoded Neurofeedback, aka DecNef. Theo is desperate enough to try it as a non-chemical approach to altering his troubled son’s behavior by channeling his late mother’s recorded brain waves to improve Robin’s emotional intelligence. The details are weird, but Powers doesn’t make it any more incredible than fMRIs.

Perplexity is partly inspired by the Daniel Keyes classic, Flowers for Algernon, which also involves a new therapeutic technique, the effectiveness of which is proving to be appallingly impermanent. Powers’ book is also reminiscent of Max Porter’s book Mourning is the thing with feathers (2016), another novel about a suddenly widowed and grieving father who is about a fantastical creature that changes shape as he struggles to stay on top of his job and raise two little sons.

In Perplexity, Theo conjures bedtime stories about alien life on a series of fictional planets, which he and his private son explore together in their imaginations. With names like Stasis, Isola, and Tedia, many of these planets offer warning allegories about the wages of isolation, loneliness, and exhaustion. Unfortunately, rare among Powers’ whimsical flights, these fantasies have lost me in the cosmos. Some of Robin’s alluring observations throughout the novel, presented in italics, also went unsuccessful.

With this novel, Powers continues to raise bold questions about the state of our world and the cumulative effects of our mistakes.



Written during the Trump administration and before COVID, Perplexity paints a scathing and dystopian portrait of a lost country. The novel laments a bellicose, anti-science government “filled with politicians who looked like the America of yesterday” and an ever-present recklessness in the man-made dangers facing our civilization. It wouldn’t be a Powers novel if he didn’t sound the alarm bells for the necessary change. He writes: “The Earth had two kinds of people: those who could do the math and follow the science, and those who were happier with their own truths. But in the daily practice of our hearts… we all lived as if tomorrow was a clone of now. “

At one point, Theo pleads before a congressional panel to preserve funding for a powerful Earth-like planet researcher who is essential to his work. He ended his presentation with a well-known quote from Carl Sagan: “We make our world meaningful by the courage of our questions and the depth of our answers. »With this novel, Powers continues to raise bold questions about the state of our world and the cumulative effects of our mistakes. In Perplexity, some of these mistakes lead to a shattering end. The result is a sobering elegy for sure.