From Bholenath to Bollywood: music for everyone

Kedar Dodwe is a shining example of how an educated man can make a difference in his family, village and community. A former student of our Chatralayams in Madhya Pradesh, Kedar has campaigned tirelessly in his village (Tiwadiya in Dewas district, Madhya Pradesh) to recently urge all villagers to take their Covid-19. Was (vaccine injection). Young people have power and people listen to them. I am happy to share that today 80% of the inhabitants of my village are doubly vaccinated and I am continuing my efforts towards 100% vaccination.

Kedar is currently employed in the Department of the Commissioner of Higher Education at Bhopal Directorate, Madhya Pradesh government.

Son of a farmer, Kedar enrolled in Bapu-Buddh AIM for Seva Chatralayam for Boys, Indore, Madhya Pradesh when he reached grade 6 in 2006. He is happy to have joined the AIM for Seva network at the right moment. Village life is different and there is not much emphasis on higher education. Plus, we lived life on our terms there. There was no set time even for lunch and dinner and we went to school when we wanted or just strolled in the fields. He is the youngest of the four brothers.

Coming to Chatralayam changed all that. It was at Indore Chatralayam that Kedar learned that discipline, time management, and focus were the three keys to success in life. Soon his grades showed improvement and when he reached grade 9, Kedar moved on to Smt. Jamuna Bai Chanchlani AIM for Seva Chatralyam for boys in Hoshangabad, Madhya Pradesh.

After completing Class 12, Kedar returned to Indore Chatralayam to do a Bachelor of Commerce degree from Devi Ahilya Arts & Commerce College, Indore, Madhya Pradesh.

Kedar has fond memories of his years in Chatralayam. We made a few attempts to run away from the hostel and did other stuff all the time. Looking back, what I really marvel now is how our coordinator and manager continued to remain unfazed and unmoved throughout our attention in search of tactics and antics, Kedar says with a laugh. .

The failed hostel getaways continue to remain a point of camaraderie whenever the old boys of Madhya Pradesh get together. We end up pulling each other’s leg like you haven’t sneezed so hard climbing the wall, the guard wouldn’t wake up and we would all have escaped in the middle of the night!

Mischie aside, Kedar had a musical side since his school days. Although I am not formally trained in classical music, I would like to say that I had a flair for singing. He became singer of the group bhajans. During his studies, Kedar was fortunate enough to perform in various competitions.

In 2017, he completed the first two stages of the Indian Idol tour. An avowed fan of Sonu Nigam and Rajesh Singh, Kedar has been running a YouTube channel since August 2018 on which he has uploaded nearly 11 songs he has sung. One of the 11 is Bharata Desa Hitaya, composed by our Founder, Pujya Swami Dayananda Saraswati.

Professionally, Kedar wants to continue in his current job and preparation for departmental level exams on which promotions and larger roles are based. He continues to maintain his interest in singing going from devotion to film, Bholenath in Bollywood. When it comes to attracting too many viewers, Bollywood is essential, says the future musician.

My hostel mate (Nepal Mujalde) and I hope to set up a studio one day, he adds.

At the end, Kedar offers his thanksgiving. I like to take this opportunity and thank the donors of AIM for Seva. It is thanks to their support that boys like me were able to complete their studies. AIM for Seva has made him a capable young man who can take care of his family.

Keep smiling Kedar.