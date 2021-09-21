Entertainment
Kemp Harris makes headlines at Spire Center Plymouth
Jay N. Miller
Kemp harris is at least a quadruple threat, as a singer, songwriter, actor, and storyteller, so it’s unclear exactly what a night out with him might entail. That’s why he makes such a perfect headliner for The Arrow centers Lobby Series on September 23, the smaller and more intimate shows in the front hall of buildings.
Harris will perform primarily as a musician on Thursday, singing and playing the piano in his trio, with Adam Osgood on harmonica and Jim Lucchese on drums. Hell does some of its own material and a wide variety of covers. As for his other talents, there just might be some stories told between the songs and the introductory songs.
We had opened for a blues band there, so I was excited when we got a call to play in the lobby of the Spire, Harris said from his Boston-area home this week. Harris also opens for Livingston Taylor on Saturday night at the Rex Theater in Manchester, New Hampshire.
I would say play a pretty unplugged bluesand swamp-gospel ensemble, but roots music overall; folk, gospel, blues, somewhere in this world. But my musical influences come from all over the place, so it’s kind of like what you’d get if Joni Mitchell and Donny Hathaway had a kid.
‘SMILF’ and ‘Spenser’
Harris is from Edenton, North Carolina, who came to the Boston area as a young man. He taught kindergarten in Newton for 38 years alongside his varied entertainment pursuits. Writing his own songs at the age of 14, Harris began performing for artists such as Taj Mahal, Koko Taylor, and Gil Scott-Heron. He composed music for the Alvin Ailey Dance Company and completed a songwriter residency at the Wang Center. With Chad Stokes of the Dispatch group, Harris led master classes at Berklee College of Music on artists as activists.
Fans may have seen Harris as an actor in Next Stop Wonderland, Beacon Hill, or Second Sight, or on stage in Aint Misbehavin or The All Night Strut. He has appeared in the television series “Spenser for Hire”, and most recently in Showtimes “SMILF”. Harris combines his musical, dramatic and educational abilities in a distinct career as a storyteller, appearing in schools across the region.
I did “Stories from the Stage” for WGBH, and I travel quite a bit with my storytelling, Harris said. When I present the songs that I wrote, I try to edit them myself, so I’m not quite Garrison Keillor up there.
Searching for some of Harris’ music on Youtube reveals a wide range of styles, and many videos are from his previous shows at the Fallout Shelter in Norwood, where he performed last weekend. There are passionate covers of Bruce Springsteens State Trooper, the soul-jazz hit Les McCann-Eddie Harris Compared to What, and the cheerful soul song Put A Little Love in Your Heart.
Stir “America Medley”
But perhaps the most striking video is Harris doing his “America Medley,” where he starts with America the Beautiful and follows it up with Chi-Lites Ooh Child (with his chorus, things will get better), then Theres a New World Coming (come in peace, come in joy, come in love) then the ballad Joe Cocker-Jennifer Warnes Up Where We Belong, before returning to America the Beautiful. He transforms the old alternative hymn into a moving message of hope and determination.
I grew up in the ’60s and’ 70s, so I was exposed to a lot of rock, folk, jazz and everything, ”Harris said. I like everything and I try to integrate everything into my shows. I recorded a live album last year in San Francisco and loved doing “I Shall be Released” by Bob Dylans. But my influences range from Laura Nyro to Joni Mitchell to Dylan, to Stevie Wonder, to Dionne Warwick and especially Randy Newman. As a musician, you can’t help but reflect everything you’ve heard.
Harris planned to use his entire band at the Fallout Shelter concert, expanding to a quintet with guitarist Josh Stoltzfus and bassist Brian Verrocchi, and also starring Mike Caglianone on saxophone. But he is comfortable with different formats and adapts to the needs of the series.
I’ve done a lot of solo shows and also duets with harmonica player Adam Osgood, Harris noted. I am considering using a quintet for a more jazz show in November. I’ll be opening Livingston Taylor’s solo in Manchester, New Hampshire on Saturday night (at the Rex Theater) and it’s still a lot of fun. When I’m solo I sit at the piano and give you the best Randy Newman / Joni Mitchell / Leon Russell / Donny Hathaway style show. “
Harris: I write what I feel
Harris’ music and covers tend to emphasize brotherhood, unity, and equality, all of which seem unassailable. But these days, someone will disagree with almost anything. Does he have a flashback?
I tend to write and reflect what I see and how I feel, he replied. I don’t tend to be judgmental. I show what I feel. You can listen to it or turn it off, of course, but I was very lucky that my audience gave me a lot of leeway. Now I don’t know if I would do Randy Newmans Rednecks before every crowd, because this song has some pretty harsh lines. I love the way Randy thinks and his outlook on things, like his famous refrain (from ‘Louisiana 1927’) that they try to take us away
Among his own compositions, Harris wrote Edenton to remember growing up in this hamlet of North Carolina where there were prejudices but also warm family ties. And his Good Night America seeks to allay and ease tension and conflict.
Granted, I haven’t done Edenton in a dark red state yet, ”Harris said with a laugh. But we were having a good time on the balcony of the old movie theater, never knowing why we had to sit there. We were naive, when you look back, but it depends on how you put it. There’s a message in there, but I’m not hitting you on the head with it. At that time, if you stayed in your place with a smile on your face, everything was fine. But my crowds understand what I’m saying here. And then Good Night America is just my lullaby for the country, and you can probably see some Randy Newman influence there.
I asked a man in a military uniform to stand up with his hand over his heart when I started playing America the Beautiful one night, Harris recalls. I worried what he was thinking when I entered my medley. But when I was done at the end of the night, he came over and thanked me for doing it. He understood what I was doing with all this medley, and that’s what I want, to bring people together.
But is the show all serious and thoughtful like that?
Oh no, we’re doing a Stevie Wonder track, I Was made to Love Her, and if people want to get up and dance, they sure can on songs like that. My harmonica player is known to fall on his back in certain tunes. And Elton Johns Take Me to the Pilot is pretty tough. It’s an eclectic mix, which will likely include Willie Nelsons Night Life. I don’t want people to think it’s all serious and make sure it’s a lot of fun too.
How to see Kemp Harris
When: 7:30 p.m. 23 September
Or: The Spire Center, 25 Court St., Plymouth
Tickets: $ 10
Info:508-746-4488 orspirecenter.org
