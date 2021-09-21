West Hollywood mayor asks for proof of vaccination to start business – CBS Los Angeles





WEST HOLLYWOOD (CBSLA) – West Hollywood’s new mayor has said the city is taking a stand, requiring proof of vaccination to enter many of the city’s interior spaces, including restaurants, gyms, barbers and nail salons. If you don’t want to get vaccinated, just don’t visit our businesses, ”said Mayor Lauren Meister of West Hollywood. “Take out or delivery.” READ MORE: Jo Lasorda, wife of Dodgers Great Tommy Lasodra, dies at 91 Some residents were in favor of the position on vaccinations. I think that makes sense. I fully support him, ”said Raj Patel, a resident. “It’s safer for us, safer for everyone. But others, like Nancy Mayorga, who runs a massage, acupuncture, and chiropractic center, are among those who aren’t happy with that or anything that limits potential business. Most of our patients here are holistic and against the vaccine to tell you the truth, ”Mayorga said. “It will definitely affect a lot of businesses here in West Hollywood. COVID-19-related hospitalizations continued to decline in Los Angeles County on Monday, as health officials again reported generally high compliance with corporate safety restrictions, despite some gaps in enforcement. mask wearing requirements. READ MORE: George Holliday, man who filmed Rodney King beating, dies of COVID According to state figures, 1,034 COVID-positive patients were hospitalized in the county on Monday, up from 1,053 on Sunday. There were 315 people treated in intensive care, up from 310 a day earlier. The county also reported six more deaths from COVID-19 on Monday, bringing the total number of deaths from the virus to 25,838. Another 996 new cases have also been reported, giving the county a running total of 1,445,121 throughout the pandemic. The number of new deaths and infections tends to be artificially low on Mondays due to delays in reporting from labs over the weekend. NO MORE NEWS: WATCH: A glimpse of the highly anticipated Academy Museum The moving average daily rate of people testing positive for the virus in the county was 1.2% on Monday.

