Did we just get our first hint of potential Ryder Cup pairings?
Quick question: what’s one of the best things about Ryder Cup week? Easy. Anticipation. And what comes with the anticipation? Too many analyzes and forecasts.
But it’s On Monday, and the Ryder Cup doesn’t even start until Friday, and Day 1 pairings won’t even be announced until Thursday. So we have time to kill. And that brings us to our next point, the point of this story.
While we may have to wait until Thursday to see which players will team up to take on the other team on Friday morning, we might have had our first glimpse of potential pairs on Monday afternoon. The PGA of America has announced the interview schedule for the week and, as usual, players from the US and Europe are split into three groups of four to meet the press. It’s also often a good indication of potential pods and who might be playing together this week.
Let’s break it down very quickly. Here is the interview schedule:
TUESDAY
WE: Justin Thomas, Jordan Spieth, Bryson DeChambeau, Scottie Scheffler
Europe: Rory McIlroy, Viktor Hovland, Lee Westwood, Sergio Garcia
WEDNESDAY
WE: Xander Sc Chauffageele, Patrick Cantlay, Dustin Johnson, Collin Morikawa
Europe: Ian Poulter, Shane Lowry, Tommy Fleetwood, Bernd Wiesberger
THURSDAY
WE: Brooks Koepka, Tony Finau, Daniel Berger, Harris English
Europe: Paul Casey, Matt Fitzpatrick, Tyrrell Hatton, Jon Rahm
So what does this mean? It can mean anything. It can also mean nothing. But let’s still put our thinking hats on. After all, on Monday at Whistling Straits, Captains were asked how much stock the media should be putting into practice on pairings this week.
“Read it the way you should; it’s your job in the media to make a story of it, ”said Padraig Harrington. “It’s for you to find out and not for me to tell you.”
We agree! So let’s do it.
To get started, let’s first look at the United States. On Tuesday, Spieth and Thomas are in the same interview quartet, and it wouldn’t surprise anyone if they teamed up on Friday. The childhood buddies were 3-1 together at the last Ryder Cup in Paris, remember the whole Spieth / Patrick Reed breakup thing? and should be a solid tandem again. DeChambeau and Scheffler also make sense, mainly because there has been a lot of talk about who would play well with DeChambeau, who is still looking for his first point for the Ryder Cup. Scheffler might be a good option.
Now for the Wednesday group. Pairing ScHotele and Cantlay seems obvious. They are close, have similar personalities and were 2-2 together at the 2019 Presidents Cup. The other duo in his group, Johnson and Morikawa, would also make sense. The hard-hitting DJ paired with the best ball forward on the planet is by no means a crazy idea.
Finally, let’s look at Thursday’s group. Koepka and Finau were 1-1 together in two four-ball clashes in Paris, so reuniting the group there doesn’t seem strange. And that leaves Berger and English, two rookies who complement each other well. Berger is strong off the tee and with his irons, while the Englishman excels on the greens and with his flatstick.
“We already have some great sounding gameplay in the game, but there are always little things that can creep in along the way,” US Captain Steve Stricker said on Monday. “A guy can play badly or get injured, so you have to be prepared for a few options. And we are.”
When it comes to Europe, it gets a little harder to try and pair up, and Harrington might not even run these press conferences that way anyway.
But at first glance, McIlroy and Hovland seem like a tough game for everyone, and teaming up with two solid veterans like Westwood and Garcia could be another tough clash for the United States, especially for an inexperienced duo.
As for Wednesday’s interview group, Fleetwood will be looking for a new criminal partner this year, as his Paris partner, Francesco Molinari, was not on the team. The duo went 4-0 in 2018. Any combination of those four would make sense, as Poulter has been such a strong Ryder Cup player that he could apparently raise any partner.
In the final maintenance group, Hatton and Rahm could form a strong and spirited team, while two more moderate players like Casey and Fitzpatrick could also work. But don’t forget that Casey and Hatton went 1-1 together in four balls in Paris, so there is definitely the possibility that this pair will repeat themselves.
So, is all of this going to be successful? Who knows. But we might get an even better idea when teams start training in pods on Tuesday. We’ll just have to wait for Thursday’s announcement to be sure. Until then, let the prognosis continue.
