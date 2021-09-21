Entertainment
NEX raises $ 25 million, launches Active Arcade to get people moving – TechCrunch
There is a deficit of physical activity in our world. Three-quarters of adults say staying in shape is very important for health. Yet one in four adults and 81% of adolescents are insufficiently physically active, according to the World Health Organization. Even before COVID-19, less than 24% of children ages 6 to 17 got 60 minutes of physical activity per day, according to Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).
Working from home and staying at home during the pandemic has exacerbated physical inactivity. Most people opt for sedentary entertainment that involves minimal movement, such as watching movies or broadcasting live concerts, playing video games, and hosting virtual parties.
Solve the global problem of inactivity by creating new ways to encourage active play for all,NEX, a motion entertainment startup based in San José and Hong Kong, creates motion entertainment – content that encourages physical movement. It is now announcing a $ 25 million Series B round to coincide with the launch of Active arcade, his new interactive motion tracking game on mobile AI.
The new financing was led by Blue Pool Capital, with participation from Samsung Ventures, SparkLabs and Susquehanna. This cycle has also attracted influencers from the sports, entertainment and business industries, including Simu Liu (Shang-Chi), Albert Pujols (LA Dodgers), Thierry Henry (Arsenal Legend), Sabrina Ionescu (WNBA), CEOs and founders of YouTube, Dapper Labs, Alchemy, OpenDoor, WordPress and executives of Zendesk, Uber, MasterClass and Facebook.
This latest round comes after NEX raised an $ 8.5 million Series A in 2019 from the NBA, Will Smith’s Dreamers Fund and Alibaba Entrepreneurship Fund. He has also already raised a $ 4 million funding round from Charmides Capital, HarrisBlitzerSports&EntertainmentCompanies and Mandra Capital, Steve Nash, Jeremy Lin and Mark Cuban in 2018. Many other leaders in sports, media and technology also created NEX.
The Series B round brings the total NEXs raised so far to $ 40 million.
NEX was founded in 2018 by David Lee, Philip Lam, and Reggie Chan, with a mission to turn passive activity into active play through apps like Active Arcade. Its first app, HomeCourt, has been played in over 200 countries.
A pandemic has drawn even more attention to the already huge and growing problem of more sedentary lifestyles across the world, said Dave Lee, CEO and co-founder of NEX. Having fun on the move is one of the purest definitions of gaming. But unlike the old days, the level of engagement for active gaming has to be on par with the best video games. It was obvious to us that accessible, movement-based entertainment was the answer to a global need for more physical activity.
Some people say they don’t have enough time to be physically active, but the real problem is the idea that free time is meant to be spent in fun and easy activities while being active is seen as expensive, long and difficult.
Newly launched Active Arcade by NEX, with a collection of motion games, helps kids and adults move more while playing games. It is accessible to everyone, everywhere, by any computer device equipped with a camera, such as a smartphone, a tablet, a laptop or a desktop computer.
Unlike other products from motion-based entertainment companies that require expensive equipment like a VR headset, connected hardware, or game consoles, NEX develops motion-based entertainment applications without the need for special equipment, of monitors or subscription.
Anyone can play Active Arcade using their body movements. Each game has a different playstyle, style, and depth, so there is something for players of any age or activity level.
There are many high-tech exercise programs developed by global companies in the motion-based entertainment industry, but most of them require expensive new equipment or a steep learning curve, Alex said. Wu, vice president of strategy, sales communications and partnerships at NEX.
With a proprietary combination of AI using mobile technology and vision technology, NEX merges the digital and physical worlds into a phone app that can create games like Active Arcade.
This summer, the company launched its limited test version of Active Arcade, Lee said.
NEX launched its first AI-based basketball training app HomeCourt in 2018, which was featured on stage alongside Steve Nash at a special Apple iPhone event.
“I am constantly looking to invest in companies and products that I can support and that match my values. Nex’s approach to getting kids and adults moving more and turning activity into play is a mission I wholeheartedly support, ”said Steve Nash, Brooklyn Nets coach and 2x League MVP.
We continue to be proud of the team ofNEX as they take this important new step in transforming the business into gaming for people around the world, said Chip Austin, general partner of Harris Blitzer Sports & Entertainment Ventures. We embrace their important vision and are impressed with their leadership and technology.
|
Sources
2/ https://techcrunch.com/2021/09/21/nex-a-motion-based-entertainment-company-announces-25b-series-b-round-and-its-motion-game-app-active-arcade-launch/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]