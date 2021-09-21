NEX raises $ 25 million, launches Active Arcade to get people moving – TechCrunch

There is a deficit of physical activity in our world. Three-quarters of adults say staying in shape is very important for health. Yet one in four adults and 81% of adolescents are insufficiently physically active, according to the World Health Organization. Even before COVID-19, less than 24% of children ages 6 to 17 got 60 minutes of physical activity per day, according to Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

Working from home and staying at home during the pandemic has exacerbated physical inactivity. Most people opt for sedentary entertainment that involves minimal movement, such as watching movies or broadcasting live concerts, playing video games, and hosting virtual parties.

Solve the global problem of inactivity by creating new ways to encourage active play for all,NEX, a motion entertainment startup based in San José and Hong Kong, creates motion entertainment – content that encourages physical movement. It is now announcing a $ 25 million Series B round to coincide with the launch of Active arcade, his new interactive motion tracking game on mobile AI.

The new financing was led by Blue Pool Capital, with participation from Samsung Ventures, SparkLabs and Susquehanna. This cycle has also attracted influencers from the sports, entertainment and business industries, including Simu Liu (Shang-Chi), Albert Pujols (LA Dodgers), Thierry Henry (Arsenal Legend), Sabrina Ionescu (WNBA), CEOs and founders of YouTube, Dapper Labs, Alchemy, OpenDoor, WordPress and executives of Zendesk, Uber, MasterClass and Facebook.

This latest round comes after NEX raised an $ 8.5 million Series A in 2019 from the NBA, Will Smith’s Dreamers Fund and Alibaba Entrepreneurship Fund. He has also already raised a $ 4 million funding round from Charmides Capital, HarrisBlitzerSports&EntertainmentCompanies and Mandra Capital, Steve Nash, Jeremy Lin and Mark Cuban in 2018. Many other leaders in sports, media and technology also created NEX.

The Series B round brings the total NEXs raised so far to $ 40 million.

NEX was founded in 2018 by David Lee, Philip Lam, and Reggie Chan, with a mission to turn passive activity into active play through apps like Active Arcade. Its first app, HomeCourt, has been played in over 200 countries.

A pandemic has drawn even more attention to the already huge and growing problem of more sedentary lifestyles across the world, said Dave Lee, CEO and co-founder of NEX. Having fun on the move is one of the purest definitions of gaming. But unlike the old days, the level of engagement for active gaming has to be on par with the best video games. It was obvious to us that accessible, movement-based entertainment was the answer to a global need for more physical activity.

Some people say they don’t have enough time to be physically active, but the real problem is the idea that free time is meant to be spent in fun and easy activities while being active is seen as expensive, long and difficult.

Newly launched Active Arcade by NEX, with a collection of motion games, helps kids and adults move more while playing games. It is accessible to everyone, everywhere, by any computer device equipped with a camera, such as a smartphone, a tablet, a laptop or a desktop computer.

Unlike other products from motion-based entertainment companies that require expensive equipment like a VR headset, connected hardware, or game consoles, NEX develops motion-based entertainment applications without the need for special equipment, of monitors or subscription.

Anyone can play Active Arcade using their body movements. Each game has a different playstyle, style, and depth, so there is something for players of any age or activity level.

There are many high-tech exercise programs developed by global companies in the motion-based entertainment industry, but most of them require expensive new equipment or a steep learning curve, Alex said. Wu, vice president of strategy, sales communications and partnerships at NEX.

With a proprietary combination of AI using mobile technology and vision technology, NEX merges the digital and physical worlds into a phone app that can create games like Active Arcade.

This summer, the company launched its limited test version of Active Arcade, Lee said.

NEX launched its first AI-based basketball training app HomeCourt in 2018, which was featured on stage alongside Steve Nash at a special Apple iPhone event.

“I am constantly looking to invest in companies and products that I can support and that match my values. Nex’s approach to getting kids and adults moving more and turning activity into play is a mission I wholeheartedly support, ”said Steve Nash, Brooklyn Nets coach and 2x League MVP.

We continue to be proud of the team ofNEX as they take this important new step in transforming the business into gaming for people around the world, said Chip Austin, general partner of Harris Blitzer Sports & Entertainment Ventures. We embrace their important vision and are impressed with their leadership and technology.