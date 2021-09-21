Egyptian actor Karim Abdel Aziz awarded at Cairo International Film Festival





Egyptian actor Karim Abdel Aziz will receive the prestigious Faten Hamama Award for Excellence at the Cairo International Film Festival this year. The award will honor the contributions the actor has made to Egyptian cinema over his two-decade career, often making what festival organizers have called bold choices. “ Abdel Aziz has appeared in comedy, action, thriller, horror and romance films. His most notable works include 2014 Al Fil Al Azraq (The Blue Elephant), a horror mystery based on Ahmed Mourad’s novel, the 2011 thriller Fasel wa Na’ood (Welcome back after a break) and the 1999 comedy Aboud Ala El Hedoud (In regards to at the border). The most notable works of Karim Abdel Aziz include “The Blue Elephant”, a horror mystery based on the novel by Ahmed Mourad. Ravindranath K / The National However, Abdel Aziz’s association with cinema lasted his entire life. Son of famous director Mohamed Abdelaziz, he made his acting debut as a toddler in his father’s 1978 film. Al–Baadh Yathhab Lil Maathoun Maratain (Some go to the wedding officiant twice), which features Adel Imam, Nour El-Sherif and Samir Ghanem. However, many consider the 1998 film Edhak El Soura Tetlaa Helwa (Laughter, the photo can be prettier) being Abdel Aziz’s first professional debut, and the actor has released films almost every year since. His most recent works include the blockbuster action series 2021 Al Ikhtiyar 2 (The Choice 2), which was released during Ramadan. It is with great pleasure that # CFF43 announces that Karim Abdel Aziz is the recipient of the Faten Hamama Excellence Award, for his rich and outstanding performance in film career. pic.twitter.com/I3F3yXLETo – Cairo International Film Festival (@CairoFilms) September 20, 2021 Abdel Aziz has managed to succeed and sometimes surprises us with his daring choices, said Mohamed Hefzy, president of the Cairo International Film Festival. It is no coincidence that he is among the highest paid movie stars in Egyptian cinema history without having to follow the guaranteed model of the film market. “ In a statement shared with Egyptian media outlets, including Shorouk News, Abdel Aziz said he was honored to receive an award named after legendary actress Faten Hamama, a leading industry figure in the 1950s and 1960s, a time often referred to as the onset of the age of gold of Egyptian cinema. Abdel Aziz said the award took him back to the start of his career, when he aspired to be invited to the festival. It was an honor, he said, to be present as a laureate in November. The Cairo International Film Festival is one of the region’s most anticipated annual film events. It was the first of its kind in the Arab world when it was created in 1976 and is now in its 43rd edition. This year, it will take place between Friday November 26th and Sunday December 5th. Update: September 21, 2021, 7:34 a.m.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.thenationalnews.com/arts-culture/film/2021/09/21/egyptian-actor-karim-abdel-aziz-to-receive-award-at-cairo-international-film-festival/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos