The man who recorded Rodney King beating was 61 – The Hollywood Reporter

George Holliday, the plumber who in the early morning hours of March 3, 1991, filmed with his large video camera a group of white LAPD officers brutally beating Rodney King, has passed away. He was 61 years old.

According to Washington post, he died of complications from COVID-19 on Sunday after spending the last month in a Simi Valley hospital.

Prime example of citizen journalism, Holliday’s grainy black-and-white video of the beating would set off a chain of events that ultimately lead to the deadly riots in LA in 1992 after the four officers involved were acquitted of using force. excessive. In total, more than 50 people died in the riots and thousands more were injured and the incident still haunts the city to this day.

Described “like the Jackie Robinson of police videos” by Reverend Al Sharpton, Rodney King’s tape, shot on a Sony Handycam that Holliday had bought for his wife as a Valentine’s Day gift, would irrevocably change history but also the life of the man who pulled it. Harassed by the media camping out in front of his apartment and sending death threats, he would later spend decades trying to get compensation for his video, but to no avail.

Born in Canada, to a British father and German mother, his family moved across the world due to his father’s work at Shell Oil. He spent time in Indonesia and, from the age of five, grew up in Argentina. In search of work, he moved to the United States in 1980 at the age of 18.

He worked as a plumber for 43 years and lived in the San Fernando Valley apartment, located 100 feet from the scene of the incident with his first wife. In an in-depth interview with Hollywood journalist earlier this year he described in detail the events of that fateful night and how he came to shoot the incident.

“It was past midnight. We were all asleep already and were woken up by the sound of all the sirens because there were a lot of police cars and the helicopter, ”he said. “I looked out the window and saw all this commotion stop right outside our window. Again, my first thought, “Hey, something exciting is going on, I’m going to take the camera”, because of the new camera, you’re filming everything, right? “

He continued, “I lift the camera, turn it on and try to focus. Again, this is still new. It has the autofocus feature, but that autofocus was not focusing I guess since it was dark. I’m trying to remember, “Oh, how did I turn that autofocus off? How to focus manually? And I finally got it to work, and I started to focus, and the rest is history. What you see on the video, on the tape, is what I captured there.

Puzzled by what he had just witnessed, he first assumed that the police were dealing with “cases on the spot”, as did the police in Argentina, where he grown up. But after discussions with his wife, he first contacted the police, who pushed him away and hung up on him, then the local news station KTLA Channel 5, sending them his 8mm tape of the incident. . KTLA sent a reporter to interview Holliday the next day. Soon the police had confiscated the tape, but not before copies were made and it was made public, stunning the nation and engulfing the LAPD in a racial firestorm.

The following year, the tape became the central and most damning piece of evidence in the prosecution case against the four trial officers. However, the predominantly white jury returned verdicts of not guilty.

Amidst the media circus and threats after the recording was published and the police trial, he left the San Fernando Valley apartment and his first marriage also fell apart. He also considered returning to Argentina, but he remained in Los Angeles until the end of his life.

He spent his last years trying to get compensation for his tape unsuccessfully and even attempted to auction off the original Sony Handycam, although no offer was made.