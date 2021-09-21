Entertainment
The man who recorded Rodney King beating was 61 – The Hollywood Reporter
George Holliday, the plumber who in the early morning hours of March 3, 1991, filmed with his large video camera a group of white LAPD officers brutally beating Rodney King, has passed away. He was 61 years old.
According to Washington post, he died of complications from COVID-19 on Sunday after spending the last month in a Simi Valley hospital.
Prime example of citizen journalism, Holliday’s grainy black-and-white video of the beating would set off a chain of events that ultimately lead to the deadly riots in LA in 1992 after the four officers involved were acquitted of using force. excessive. In total, more than 50 people died in the riots and thousands more were injured and the incident still haunts the city to this day.
Described “like the Jackie Robinson of police videos” by Reverend Al Sharpton, Rodney King’s tape, shot on a Sony Handycam that Holliday had bought for his wife as a Valentine’s Day gift, would irrevocably change history but also the life of the man who pulled it. Harassed by the media camping out in front of his apartment and sending death threats, he would later spend decades trying to get compensation for his video, but to no avail.
Born in Canada, to a British father and German mother, his family moved across the world due to his father’s work at Shell Oil. He spent time in Indonesia and, from the age of five, grew up in Argentina. In search of work, he moved to the United States in 1980 at the age of 18.
He worked as a plumber for 43 years and lived in the San Fernando Valley apartment, located 100 feet from the scene of the incident with his first wife. In an in-depth interview with Hollywood journalist earlier this year he described in detail the events of that fateful night and how he came to shoot the incident.
“It was past midnight. We were all asleep already and were woken up by the sound of all the sirens because there were a lot of police cars and the helicopter, ”he said. “I looked out the window and saw all this commotion stop right outside our window. Again, my first thought, “Hey, something exciting is going on, I’m going to take the camera”, because of the new camera, you’re filming everything, right? “
He continued, “I lift the camera, turn it on and try to focus. Again, this is still new. It has the autofocus feature, but that autofocus was not focusing I guess since it was dark. I’m trying to remember, “Oh, how did I turn that autofocus off? How to focus manually? And I finally got it to work, and I started to focus, and the rest is history. What you see on the video, on the tape, is what I captured there.
Puzzled by what he had just witnessed, he first assumed that the police were dealing with “cases on the spot”, as did the police in Argentina, where he grown up. But after discussions with his wife, he first contacted the police, who pushed him away and hung up on him, then the local news station KTLA Channel 5, sending them his 8mm tape of the incident. . KTLA sent a reporter to interview Holliday the next day. Soon the police had confiscated the tape, but not before copies were made and it was made public, stunning the nation and engulfing the LAPD in a racial firestorm.
The following year, the tape became the central and most damning piece of evidence in the prosecution case against the four trial officers. However, the predominantly white jury returned verdicts of not guilty.
Amidst the media circus and threats after the recording was published and the police trial, he left the San Fernando Valley apartment and his first marriage also fell apart. He also considered returning to Argentina, but he remained in Los Angeles until the end of his life.
He spent his last years trying to get compensation for his tape unsuccessfully and even attempted to auction off the original Sony Handycam, although no offer was made.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.hollywoodreporter.com/news/general-news/george-holliday-rodney-king-tape-dies-at-61-1235017470/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]