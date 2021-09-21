From Malaika Arora to Alia Bhatt, Bollywood is obsessed with the metallic trend. See the pictures





Metallic clothing is one of the current fads and has quickly taken over. It can be intimidating for some to wear something as shiny and flashy as a metallic ensemble, but our Bollywood divas are here to help. In this article, we take a look at the most drool-worthy metallic looks that actresses have to offer. Malaika Arora, Alia Bhatt, Sara Ali Khan, Disha Patani and Janhvi Kapoor. From dramatic metallic dresses to a full metallic ensemble, we’ve got you covered with looks we simply obsess over. MALAIKA ARORA Icon Chaiyya Chaiyya surely knows how to turn heads with her glamorous sartorial choices. For the filming of an episode of Supermodel Of The Year 2, in which she is part of the jury, Malaika opted for a superb iridescent metallic dress from designer Gemy Maalouf. The pleated dress had a flowing silhouette and featured a plunging neckline with dramatic sleeves. Her makeup was on point with even more metallic tones in her eyes and a pink lip. She left her hair loose in soft waves and missed her accessories. DISHA PATANI Disha Patani looked stunning in a metallic off-the-shoulder dress from Alexis brand. The set featured a tie detail at the bodice with pleats at the front. She paired her golden outfit with the same colored pumps. With her hair tied back in a high ponytail, she accessorized minimal gold earrings. For her makeup, she went for black smoky eyes and went for a neutral lip shade. SARA ALI KHAN Sara Ali Khan made a striking statement in metallic pink and silver hued pants and a black asymmetric cropped top for the Simmba trailer launch. The black cropped top featured a bow and asymmetric shoulder. The pair of metallic pants brought some drama to the outfit. Sara left her wavy hair loose and opted for generous coats of mascara and matte pink lipstick. ALIA BHATT For the Gully Boy promotions, Alia chose to wear an ombr top and pants set from Flor et.al. The actress looked glamorous and paired her metallic outfit with sheer heels. The set consisted of an off-the-shoulder crop top and high waisted pants in an ombre style with pink and silver hues. The Highway actress ditched her accessories to bring the whole thing to the fore. She opted for tons of highlighter, mascara, and dark pink lipstick for her makeup. JANHVI KAPOOR Janhvi Kapoor gave major style inspiration in a metallic pink and purple dress by Maria Lucia Hohan. The dress featured a plunging neckline with pleats all over it. It was tightened at the waist with the same fabric and boasted a thigh slit. The Dhadak actress styled her ensemble with strappy heels and accessorized with stacked gold bracelets. With a shimmering gold color and eye mascara, matte pink lipstick and lots of blush, Janhvi completed her look. So which one do you like the most? Tell us in the comments section below. READ ALSO | A look at the stunning collection of bodycon dresses by Janhvi Kapoor. See the pictures READ ALSO | Alia Bhatt wishes best friend Akansha Ranjan Kapoor on her birthday, shares return photo from Maldives

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.indiatoday.in/lifestyle/fashion/story/from-malaika-arora-to-alia-bhatt-bollywood-is-obsessed-with-the-metallic-trend-see-pics-1855302-2021-09-21 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

