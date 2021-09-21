today in history | | communitynewspapergroup.com

In 1792, the French National Convention voted to abolish the monarchy.

In 1912, magician Harry Houdini publicly performed his Water Torture Cell tour for the first time at Circus Busch in Berlin.

In 1938, a hurricane hit parts of New York and New England, causing extensive damage and killing some 700 people.

In 1948, Milton Berle made his debut as the permanent host of the Texaco Star Theater on NBC-TV.

In 1961, the first Boeing CH-47 Chinook military helicopter made its first hover.

In 1981, the Senate unanimously confirmed the appointment of Sandra Day OConnor to become the first female judge to the Supreme Court.

In 1982, Amin Gemayel, brother of the assassinated Lebanese president-elect, Bashir Gemayel, was himself elected president. The National Football League players have gone on a 57-day strike, their first regular-season walkout.

In 1985, in North Korea and South Korea, family members who had been separated for decades were allowed to visit each other as the two countries opened their borders as part of a family reunification program. unprecedented.

In 1987, NFL players called a strike, primarily over the issue of free will. (The 24-day walkout prompted football owners to hire replacement players.)

In 1996, President Bill Clinton signed the Defense of Marriage Act denying federal recognition of same-sex marriages, a day after declaring that the law should not be used as an excuse for discrimination, violence or intimidation against gays. and lesbians. (Although it was never officially repealed, the DoMA was effectively overturned by US Supreme Court rulings in 2013 and 2015.)

In 2001, Congress again opened federal coffers to victims of terrorism, providing $ 15 billion to the airline industry, which had suffered mounting economic losses since the September 11 attacks.

In 2008, baseball bid farewell to the original Yankee Stadium as the Bronx Bombers beat the Baltimore Orioles 7-3.

Ten years ago: Josh Fattal and Shane Bauer, two Americans imprisoned in Iran as spies, left Tehran for the Gulf of Oman state, ending a high-profile drama that brought more than two years of hope and sorrow to their families. The State of Texas executed Lawrence Russell Brewer for his role in the horrific and trailing death of James Byrd Jr. The State of Georgia executed Troy Davis, who used his last words to declare his innocence in the murder of Police Officer Mark MacPhail. Alternative rock group REM announced on their website that they have decided to discontinue them as a group.

Five years ago: outraged Republican and Democratic lawmakers grilled Heather Bresch, CEO of pharmaceutical company Mylan, over the significant increase in the costs of her life-saving EpiPens; Defending her company’s business practices, Bresch told the House Oversight and Government Reform Committee that she wanted the company to better anticipate the extent and acceleration of the price hike for some families.

A year ago: President Donald Trump met Amy Coney Barrett in the White House, as the Conservative judge became one of the first favorites for the Supreme Court seat vacated by the death of Ruth Bader Ginsburg. A massive wildfire in the mountains northeast of Los Angeles was one of more than two dozen major fires to ravage California, including five of the largest wildfires in US history. State. The Las Vegas Raiders, playing their first game at a new $ 2 billion stadium after their move from Oakland, beat the New Orleans Saints 34-24; there were no fans present due to the coronavirus.

The Associated Press

80-year-old singer-songwriter Fannie Flagg. Producer Jerry Bruckheimer is 78 years old. The former governor of Kentucky. Steve Beshear is 77 years old. Musician Don Felder is 74 years old. Author Stephen King is 74 years old. 71. Former Australian Prime Minister Kevin Rudd is 64 years old. Writer-producer Ethan Coen is 64 years old. Actor-comedian Dave Coulier is 62 years old. Actor David James Elliott is 61 years old. Actress Serena Scott Thomas is 60 years old. Actress Nancy Travis is 60 years old. Actor Rob Morrow is 59 years old. Actor Angus Macfadyen is 58 years old. Cecil Fielder, a retired MLB star, is 58. Actress Cheryl Hines is 56 years old. Country singer Faith Hill is 54 years old. Rock musician Tyler Stewart (Barenaked Ladies) is 54 years old. Country singer Ronna Reeves is 53 years old. Talk show actor Ricki Lake is 53. Rapper Dave (De La Soul) is 53 years old. Actor Billy Porter is 52 years old. Actor Rob Benedict is 51 years old. Actor James Lesure is 50 years old. Actor Alfonso Ribeiro is 50 years old. Actor Luke Wilson is 50 years old. Actor Paulo Costanzo is 43 years old. Actor Bradford Anderson is 42 years old. Actor Autumn Reeser is 41 years old. Personality Nicole Richie is 40 years old. Actor Maggie Grace is 38 years old. Actor Joseph Mazzello is 38 years old. Actor Ahna OReilly is 37 years old. Rapper Wale is 37 years old. R&B singer Jason Derulo is 35 years old. Actor Ryan Guzman is 34 years old. Actor Nikolas Brino is 23 years old.

The Associated Press