Activision Blizzard provides update on workplace initiatives | Business

Activision Blizzard, Inc. (Nasdaq: ATVI) said today that it continues to work with regulators to address and resolve complaints received in the workplace. The Company also provided an update on recent initiatives aimed at achieving its goal of ensuring an inspiring, fair and respectful workplace for all.

Bobby Kotick, Chairman and CEO of Activision Blizzard, said, “We are deeply committed to making Activision Blizzard one of the best and most inclusive places to work anywhere. There is absolutely no room in our business for discrimination, harassment or unequal treatment of any kind. As we continue to work in good faith with regulators to address and resolve past issues in the workplace, we also continue to move forward with our own initiatives to ensure that we are the best place to work. We remain committed to resolving all workplace issues in a straightforward and timely manner.

Kotick also said the company continues to work productively with regulators, including the United States Equal Employment Opportunity Commission (EEOC), the National Labor Relations Board (NLRB) and the California Department of Fair. Employment and Housing (DFEH) to improve its workplace policies and procedures and ensure compliance.

The Company is actively engaged in ongoing discussions with the EEOC and has cooperated with the EEOC’s investigation into certain employment practices. He also confirmed that he was complying with a recent United States Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) subpoena issued to the Company and several current and former employees and officers regarding disclosures on employment matters. and related matters. The Company is confident in its previous disclosures and is cooperating with the SEC investigation.

Activision Blizzard made a number of important improvements, including significant staff changes, the departure of a number of employees and the expansion of compliance resources. In addition, the Company has renewed its HR organization and will welcome this week a new Chief People Officer, Julie Hodges, who is joining the Company from The Walt Disney Company. The Company has also expanded its resources in training, performance management and anti-harassment.

The company remains committed to making sure it is the most welcoming and inclusive gaming company and to connecting and engaging its 400 million players with epic entertainment created by the best people in the business.

