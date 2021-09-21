Entertainment
Bollywood lyricist Manoj Muntashir convicted of brazen plagiarism
Bollywood lyricist Manoj Muntashir faces widespread conviction for allegedly plagiarizing a poem written by Robert J Lavery in 2007 and publishing it as his own. What alarmed netizens was Muntashir’s refusal to apologize for what appears to be a brazen act of literary theft.
This was after a Twitter user posted a poem by Muntashir, published as part of his bookMeri Fitrat Hai Mastana. Posted by Vani Prakashan, the Twitter user wrote,Meri Fitrat Hai Mastanaalso has a poem in hindi titledMujhe Appel Karna (Call me).
The opening lines of Muntashir’s poem, translated into English, read: “If one day you feel sad and want to cry, then call me. Maybe I won’t be able to stop your tears, but I will cry with you. If one day you are afraid of loneliness, then call me. Maybe I won’t be able to end your fear, but I will share your loneliness with you.
Muntashir’s Hindi poem ends with these lines: “And one day, when you call me but you don’t get an answer from me, then run quickly to see me. I might need you.
According to the Amazon website, Muntashir’s bookMeri Fitrat Hai Mastanawas published in 2018, 11 years after Lavery’s poem was published in his book
The description available on the Amazon website of Lavery’s book reads: “After facing the death of his son and losing his thirty-two-year-old wife to breast cancer, Lavery has struggled to cope with overwhelming grief. He sought solace in poetry, letting the words speak for the deep pain of his soul. Yet in the midst of darkness, Lavery saw hope and drew on his strength to accompany him through difficult times. Love lost, love regained is a moving testimony to the power and courage of the human spirit in the grip of pain and anguish.
Here are the words of Lavery’s poem: “If one day you feel like crying… call me. I don’t promise to make you laugh, but I can cry with you.
“If one day you want to run away, don’t be afraid to call me. I don’t promise to ask you to stop, but I can run with you.
“If one day you don’t want to hear anyone call me anymore, I promise to be there for you, but I also promise to stay silent
“But … If one day you call and there is no answer … come see me quickly … I might need you.”
As soon as the plagiarism allegations emerged, Muntashir began to face widespread conviction for alleged plagiarism, with many calling him “glorified dacoit”.
Let me dive into your soil
Let me blossom like a flower
It’s the only thing my heart desires.
Muntashir, who has avoided using his Hindu Brahmin surname Shukla until now, was recently in the news after being widely condemned for his Islamophobic rant on Twitter. Visibly ashamed to take his Hindu Brahmin surname Shukla and replace it with a language, introduced into the subcontinent by Islamic rulers, the Kesari writer had called the same rulers of the past dakait (thieves).
