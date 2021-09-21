Prolific Spanish actor Antonio de la Torre on choosing and accepting international roles | Characteristics

Prolific Spanish actor Antonio de la Torre is uniquely placed to serve as a mentor to International Screenfirst cohort of Spain Stars of Tomorrow.

A star in his home territory, he appears regularly in cinema and on international television. In his role as a mentor, de la Torre will offer advice based on his career experience and knowledge of working with the international film industry. They can call me anytime, he said of the Stars. I am so happy to have been appointed as their mentor, there are so many promising talents in Spain.

Always in demand, de la Torre has spent a quiet summer as a stay-at-home dad, a role he dreamed of in a profession that involves a lot of time away from home. Seek a balance between providing, being with your loved ones and taking care of yourself like in any profession, if you consider yourself lucky and have a job, he advises the Stars.

The versatile actor has worked with Spanish filmmakers including Pedro Almodovar (To recover, I’m so excited!), Alex de la Iglesia (The last circus), Pablo Berger (Abracadabra) and Rodrigo Sorogoyen (The domain, God forgive us) and has performed in critically acclaimed local productions such as Swamp, The endless trench and The fury of a patient man.

His international credits include The Ink Factorys The night manager, The spanish princess by Playground and All3Medias New Pictures, and Australian feature In pursuit of wonders directed by Paul Meins. He is the most Goya nominated actor in history, winning the award for best supporting actor for Dark Blue Almost Black in 2007 and best actor for Sorogoyens The domain (a.k.a The candidate) in 2019.

De la Torre studied theater in Madrid at the Cristina Rota Performing Arts School, of which Penelope Cruz is one of her former students.

They taught me things that I didn’t really appreciate until years later, he says. I lost my parents when I was young. At school, they told me that it usually takes years before you can use dramatic events in your life for your acting job. Over time, I understood what they meant. I think of my mother so often when I work. The idea of ​​really feeling like an actor also came later.

Using your emotions and being true are things that young people new to the business will take time to learn, he suggests. I guess my advice to the Stars of Tomorrow selected by Filter will also take time to work out with them.

De la Torre didn’t back down from the tough physical performance he gained and then lost in weight for the 2009 Daniel Sanchez Arevalos comedy-drama The fats (Fat) nor characters facing dramatic physical challenges. In Alvaro Brechners 2018 Premiere in Venice A twelve year night, he played José Mujica, a brutalized political prisoner who became the president of Uruguay.

The endless trench, about a man who has been hiding in his home for decades to avoid Franco’s repression and safe execution after the Spanish Civil War, was also a demanding role. The feature film, directed by Aitor Arregi, Jon Garao and Jose Mari Goenaga, won the award for best director and best screenplay in San Sebastian in 2019.

International perspective

Recent De la Torres credits include Cesc Gays Stories not to be told, as a man going through a difficult breakup, and Giordano Gederlinis Between life and death, a French-speaking ensemble which toured in Belgium in 2020.

Gederlini was born in Chile and speaks Spanish, so he’s seen me in a lot of Spanish films, says de la Torre of his casting. It’s a captivating thriller and I liked the story, but when he offered me the role of a Brussels metro driver, I said: It’s great, I’m on board, to one detail near, I do not speak French. But that didn’t change his mind. He told me that I would have a coach and that my accent would be justified because the character is Spanish.

It was tough, but what people really care about when they look at you is the result, he continues. Some people in our profession even do a good job reading their lines on cue cards, and the public would never guess.

De la Torre is not impressed by the non-Spanish speaking roles. What is important, he says, is the emotion.

I still play not only in Spanish, but Andalusian in particular. Not in the words that come out, but in my head, because you go to your emotions, and the emotions are mainly linked to your childhood. Once you master this, with technique and experience, you can translate these emotions into other languages.

One of his biggest challenges, he says, was A twelve year night, shot in Spanish but requiring a Uruguayan accent and a certain degree of improvisation. He urges Filters Spain Stars of Tomorrow to embrace international roles.

No matter who you work with or where, there is an international cinema code that makes you feel at home everywhere. When I think of productions like The night manager, the first thing that comes to mind is how similar the shoots are, no matter where you are or what language you work in.

Regardless of local or international productions, the best advice he thinks he can give is: empathy. Really pay attention to the people around you, put yourself in their shoes. Success as an actor, as an author, is linked to the connection with the characters, the story, the team. When choosing your projects, there is no magic bullet, sometimes things that seem like a good bet are not and vice versa.

De la Torre pauses, switches to the Uruguayan accent he used in A twelve year night, and quotes Jose Mujica: When you buy something, you pay with money, but that money has been earned with your time. There are no supermarkets where they sell time, so choose wisely what you are going to invest your life in. Don’t waste your life on what you don’t believe in.

Believe and continue to meet the challenges. De la Torre remembers working on The fury of a patient man by Raul Arevalo. The first-time director and actor friend has used unconventional methods for a key scene, as the titular patient man (de la Torre) is consumed with anger.

As soon as they said roll, Raul gave me a drink, so hot and despicable that we called it Satan’s potion. Then he slapped me as they called for action. I am there, hot, and to make matters worse I feel a heat on my leg and he is holding a lighter. I was literally on fire.

I had a Goya nomination. If it had been in English, I would have received an Oscar nomination! he laughs. For the record, the couple remain good friends.