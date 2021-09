The real allure of reality stars

A lot of people have guilty pleasures, and for some of us, its reality TV. While shows like American Idol feature talented singers, others (like Big Brother) attract viewers by featuring ordinary competitors or outrageous socialites (Keeping up with the Kardashians). A lot of people on these latest shows have no groundbreaking talent other than fighting and spending a lot of money. TikTokers Charli and Dixie D’Amelios TI have DAmelio Show Streaming Hulu is the latest to join this group of breakout entertainment productions. They can act like an over-the-top family member or like someone you’ve known from high school. As explored in an article by sociologist Laura Grindstaff, the reason we like to watch these shows is because of the banality of these people, or “characters.” They can act like an over-the-top family member or like someone you’ve known from high school. But, these ordinary people are always special. They fall into the realm of stardom, but they’re still somewhat relatable. The multiplied opportunities to play oneself compete but do not displace the more established discourses of the circulating celebrity: they offer new places of identity construction that mix the sacred and the mundane, writes Grindstaff. As with social media, which the DAmelio sisters are famous for, reality TV can turn ordinary people into stars. Looking at their experiences can help people see what life would be like if we were them. Self-service television offers the opportunity to acquire the style of a celebrity cafeteria: it allows ordinary people to enter and use celebrity status without the worry of extensive training, writes Grindstaff. Think about Real world Where Jersey Shore, or even talk shows like Jerry springer. They offer us a glimpse of an alternate reality, in part due to morbid curiosity. Never mind that the authenticity of this form of entertainment is called into question. As the confessions of the actors of The hills and Americas Next Top Model reveal, reality tv is not only reality. Scenarios are created. Producers can push reality show contestants to say certain things about other contestants to create drama. Scenes can be edited to change the content of a conversation. Ultimately, however, that doesn’t make them any less entertaining. Support JSTOR daily! Join our new Patreon membership program today.

Resources JSTOR is a digital library for academics, researchers and students. JSTOR Daily readers can access the original research behind our articles on JSTOR free of charge. By: Laura Grindstaff Berkeley Journal of Sociology, Vol. 56, Le Populaire (2012), pp. 22-40 (19 pages) Regents of the University of California

