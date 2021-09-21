Bhumi Pednekar to speak at Climate Week in New York





Bollywood actor Bhumi Pednekar, who has been a strong advocate for climate conservation, was invited to speak during Climate Week in New York City. Announcing the development, Divya Sharma, India’s Executive Director of Climate Group, said: “We are delighted to welcome Bhumi Pednekar to Climate Week NYC 2021, which is a critical time to influence climate action around the world. She added: “In addition to being a talented artist, Bhumi has been a strong advocate for eco-friendly choices and green solutions. In keeping with this year’s theme ‘Getting It Done’, young voices like that of Bhumi will really inspire others to do more at Climate Week in New York. “ Bhumi will speak on September 23 at Climate Week NYC. The actor will explain how India will play a vital role in the global response to the climate emergency, and how Indian industry will play a vital role in this breakthrough. Now in its thirteenth year, Climate Week NYC is the world’s largest climate week. Managed by Climate Group in partnership with the United Nations, COP26 and New York City, Climate Week NYC is where the world comes together to showcase leading actions and discuss how to do more. . Climate Group is an international non-profit organization, publicly launched in 2004, with offices in London, New Delhi and New York with the mission of seeing a world of net carbon emissions by 2050. Back in Bhumi, she leads the popular social media initiative “Climate Warrior” which aims to raise awareness about nature conservation. The actress has always been an environmentally conscious citizen who made climate conservation a cause of life and through ‘Climate Warrior’ she constantly aims to mobilize Indian citizens to actively participate in the protection of the environment. Meanwhile, cinematically, Bhumi has a few projects up his sleeve, including Raksha Bandhan, Badhaai Do, and Takht. Follow more stories on Facebook and Twitter This story was posted from a feed with no text editing. Only the title has been changed.

