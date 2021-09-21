Princess Beatrice welcomes her first child, a baby girl





Congratulations to Princess Beatrice and her husband, Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi, who welcomed a new baby September 18! Princess Beatrice is the eldest daughter of Prince Andrew, Duke of York, and Sarah, Duchess of York. The little girl is the first child of the princess and her husband, who also has a son, Christopher, from a previous relationship. The royal newborn is the first granddaughter of Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson and the 12th great-grandchild of Queen elizabeth ii. According to an official announcement on the Royal Family’s website, the mother and baby are OK. The royal family shared a photo of the couple on their wedding day, when Princess Beatrice wore a vintage dress that she borrowed from her grandmother. Her Royal Highness Princess Beatrice and Mr. Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi are delighted to announce the safe arrival of their daughter on Saturday September 18, 2021 at 11:42 p.m. at Chelsea and Westminster Hospital in London, the tweet read. Her Royal Highness Princess Beatrice and Mr. Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi are delighted to announce the safe arrival of their daughter on Saturday September 18, 2021 at 11:42 pm at Chelsea and Westminster Hospital in London. Read the full announcement https://t.co/ImbfRLEDAe pic.twitter.com/olwDMv3Zmo The Royal Family (@RoyalFamily) September 20, 2021 The Royal Family website posted a announcement announcing the happy news today, and it included a few more details. The baby weighs 6 pounds and 2 ounces. The grandparents and great-grandparents of the new babies have all been informed and are delighted with the news. The family would like to thank all the hospital staff for their good care. Her Royal Highness and her child are both doing well, and the couple can’t wait to introduce their daughter to older brother Christopher Woolf. The baby was born a little over three months after Lilibet Diana, Prince Harry and Meghan Markles’ second child, and about seven months after Béatrice’s sister Son of Princess Eugenie, August Philip Hawke Brooksbank. Princess Eugenie shared a photo of her sister and husband on Instagram, accompanied by a moving message to the family. To my dearest Beabea and Edo, she wrote. Congratulations on your new angel. I can’t wait to meet her and I am so proud of you. We were going to have so much fun watching our kids grow up. She also wrote a message to the baby, saying, I love you already and signing it, love your Aunt Euge. Through royal tradition, the couple have yet to announce a name for the baby girl, but we expect to hear from them soon. This story originally appeared on the simplest. To verify the simplest for additional stories.

