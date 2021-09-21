Jeannie Mai and her husband Jeezy are expecting their first child | Entertainment





After months of hiding her full belly, Jeannie Mai Jenkins revealed on Monday that she and her rapper husband Jeezy are expecting their first child together. The “The Real” co-host shared the news on Monday’s episode of her show. “I can definitely say that our real family is growing,” she said. “It’s been really hard to keep all of these secrets to you because we’ve had so much to reveal here on the show, including the fact that I’m pregnant!” She also shared exclusive photos with Women’s Health. “Jeezy and I kind of kept this and hid this for five months,” she told the publication. “So we are relieved to finally share the news.” The 42-year-old said she also kept the news a secret from her co-hosts Garcelle Beauvais, Adrienne Houghton and Loni Love. The Jenkins, who tied the knot in March, used IVF to try and conceive and learned a month before their wedding that they were expecting. They suffered a miscarriage soon after. “I was wondering if I was being punished. I was wondering if I cursed myself or cursed myself,” she told Women’s Health. “All my life, I never wanted children. When I say never, I’m talking about a hard stop never.” The disagreement over whether to start a family would have played a role in the end of her last marriage, but Mai Jenkins said falling in love with the famous rap artist had changed her mind. “Falling in love with Jeezy made me see life differently for myself,” she said. “Our love is honest, pure and sure … something that I had not felt as a child”, The-CNN-Wire & 2021 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved. Have you ever wondered why it’s so important that you eat your superfoods? Revive Superfoods examines the most common nutritional deficiencies and foods that can help restore balance. Click for more information.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.news-daily.com/entertainment/jeannie-mai-and-husband-jeezy-are-expecting-first-child/article_623a8c37-c93a-56e9-ba33-7763cbfecc29.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos