Fright Fest makes a highly anticipated return to Six Flags America | Business





BOWIE, Maryland – (BUSINESS WIRE) – Sep 21, 2021– Six Flags America, DCs Thrill Capital, today announced the return of the region’s biggest and spookiest Halloween event , Six Flags Fright Fest presented by SNICKERS. From this weekend, Saturday September 25, Feast of fear launches its 21 st season with 16 dates selected until October 31. The event will feature an all-new BOO fall family event during the day, as well as terrifying premium haunted attractions, fear zones and Halloween-themed shows at night. This press release features multimedia. See the full version here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210921005312/en/ Fear is back and waiting for you in the dark. (Photo: Business Wire) Fright Fest has been a longtime guest favorite and was excited to bring it back for 2021, Six Flags America Park President Richard Pretlow said. With new daytime shows and kids’ activities, along with an incredible array of terrifying nighttime attractions, Fright Fest offers Halloween thrills and thrills for the whole family, Pretlow added. NEW! BOO PER DAY Introducing BOO! Fancy a day with the little monsters and elves? New for 2021, Six Flags America offers family-friendly fall activities all in one place without the scares, just fun treats. BOO is running Feast of fear weekends from noon to 6 p.m. Entrance to BOO is included in the paid entry and includes: Special attractions during the day, such as a Candy or spell trailand Whistlestop Corn Maze, as good as NEW! Halloween Kids Crafts;

Classic rides with themed Halloween decor; and

Three all-new daytime shows, including mind-blowing illusions from Las Vegas headliner Aaron Radatz and great family songs. SCAR THE NIGHT At 6 p.m., for those who are brave enough to stay, the demons, monsters, monsters and scares of the underworld are unleashed upon mortal souls and they will show no mercy. Here’s this year’s Fright by Night lineup at Six Flags America. Five high-end haunted attractions returning to Fright Fest are fan favorites: Total Damnation, Twisted Fairy Tales, Haunting of Hall Manor & Voodoo Curse, more NEW!Reaper Railways: the show must go on haunted train ride;

Four zones of fear Carn-Evil, ghost town, medieval chaos and Zombieville

10 thrilling coasters& thrills If ghouls don’t reach guests first, the park’s collection of roller coasters and monster rides will have them screaming in the dark; and

Three all-new spooky shows, including the return of Feast of the dead man, more evil than ever. All Feast of fear World-class shows, fear zones and thrill rides are included with park admission, season tickets and passes. Five premium haunted attractions require additional fees. Fright by Night is not recommended for children under 12 and those who are easily scared. SIX FLAGS & COCA-COLA AR EXPERIENCE Six Flags, Coca-Cola and Fanta have teamed up to offer four innovative augmented reality experiences to park customers this year. Each of the experiences featured will reveal a fear hidden in Fright Fest-inspired augmented reality scenes that allow users to create thrilling, shareable content. These augmented reality web experiences will be available by scanning QR codes on site, Six Flags drink bottles or the Fright Fest logo. Guests can also tour the Fanta Photo Booth experience inside the parks, which plunges users into the midst of a zombie attack. FOOD EXPERIENCES AND SPECIALTY DRINKS For a limited time, guests can also enjoy special Fright Fest food and drink offers, like the Funnel Scream Cake with SNICKERS, a Fright Fest favorite, and the spooky new drink Fanta Fizz made from Fanta orange, corn syrup, whipped cream and sprinkles. , available in a limited edition souvenir cup. Photos, video and logo link About Six Flags America Six Flags America is home to a host of thrilling rides, shows and attractions, including 10 mind-blowing roller coasters, two special sections just for kids. and walks for the whole family. Hurricane Harbor Water Park features a variety of waterslides, a man-made river, a children’s area and a nearly 800,000 gallon wave pool. Six Flags America and Hurricane Harbor are DC’s thrill capital. www.SixFlags.com/America Like us on Facebook at Facebook.com/SixFlagsAmerica or @SixFlagsAmerica Follow us on Instagram at Instagram.com/SixFlagsAmerica or @SixFlagsAmerica Follow us on Twitter at Twitter.com/SixFlagsDC or @SixFlagsDC About Six Flags Entertainment Corporation Six Flags Entertainment Corporation is the world’s largest regional theme park company and the largest water park operator in North America, with 27 parks in the United States, Mexico and Canada. For 60 years, Six Flags has entertained millions of families with world-class roller coasters, themed rides, exciting water parks and unique attractions. Six Flags is committed to creating an inclusive environment that fully embraces the diversity of our team members and guests. For more information visit www.sixflags.com. View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210921005312/en/ CONTACT: Media contact: Joseph pudlick [email protected] KEYWORD: DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA MARYLAND UNITED STATES NORTH AMERICA INDUSTRY KEYWORD: ENTERTAINMENT THEME PARKS EVENTS / CONCERTS OTHER ENTERTAINMENT GENERAL ENTERTAINMENT OTHER TRAVEL DESTINATIONS HOLIDAY TRIP SOURCE: Six Flags America Copyright Business Wire 2021. PUB: 09/21/2021 05: 00 / DISC: 09/21/2021 05:02 http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210921005312/en

