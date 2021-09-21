Actor John Ratzenberger backs Kaysville mayoral candidate | Opinion





The term skills gap describes a fundamental mismatch between the skills employers rely on in their employees and the skills possessed by job seekers. This mismatch makes it difficult for individuals to find employment and for employers to find properly trained workers. Our country faces a growing skills gap in our efforts to develop a nationwide workforce. The need for education, industry and government to come together to create this workforce has never been greater. This is why I have traveled the country promoting the need for education to develop skills in trades such as manufacturing, welding, machining and construction including commercial and residential construction, electricians, plumbers and HVAC workers. These jobs only scratch the surface of our nation’s labor needs now and in the future. Utah does an outstanding job preparing students to meet the workforce needs of local industry. One of Utah’s public school districts, the Davis School District, is part of the pathways programs in partnership with the governor’s office, local industry, high school, and post-secondary education. Pathways have been developed in commercial and residential construction, commercial and defense aerospace manufacturing, diesel technology, medical innovations, and retail. The Davis School District’s efforts have been led by the district’s director of career and technical education, Jay Welk. The efforts of Jay, his district CTE leadership team, teachers and students across the country have led to a significant increase in student enrollment in CTE courses. Davis District students have also seen increased opportunities for internships, day schools, observation and apprenticeship placements with local industry partners. Students leave high school with a real skill set, not just content knowledge. Industry partners end up hiring many students who participate in these work experiences. Not only do students receive a good entry salary, they also receive health and pension benefits and reimbursement of university expenses. Throughout his career, Welk has brought together individuals and organizations to achieve common goals and positive results. He has demonstrated his leadership skills by working with civic, community, business and industrial and educational organizations. As Welk seeks the post of Mayor of Kaysville, I offer my full support and approval for a successful campaign. John Ratzenberger is an actor perhaps best known for his role as Cliff Clavin in the comedy series Cheers.

