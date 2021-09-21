We want people to panic: inside the Hollywoods Museum of Motion Pictures | Museums

In 1939, the Academy of Motion Pictures published its first Acting Directory, which grouped actors into categories such as prominent women and actresses, but reserved separate sections for colored and oriental performers. The Academy removed the separate categories a few years later, but many actors of color weren’t included in other sections. They have been eliminated.

These racist repertoires are on display at Los Angeles’ new Academy Museum of Motion Pictures, which celebrates some of history’s most important filmmakers while attempting to confront head-on the dark legacy of exclusion and discrimination in the world. industry. The hope is to tell a much more complicated and precise Hollywood story over the years.

As an Academy, we want to recognize our own bond, said Dara Jaffe, assistant curator, on a recent tour ahead of the official opening on September 30. She pointed to an exposure on Anna May Wong, the only Chinese-American movie star in the 1920s, who was denied the lead roles. Nearby, the gallery features original casting notes on Al Pacino and young Polaroids by Christian Bale and Joaquin Phoenix from early auditions.

El Duderino The set of dress worn by Jeff Bridges in The Big Lebowski (1998). Photograph: Joshua White / Academy Museum Foundation.

The messy and expensive journey to the opening of the Academy Museum came alongside the rapid changes in Hollywood sparked by #OscarsSoWhite, #MeToo, Black Lives Matter and other movements pushing for inclusion in entertainment . The result, after many delayed launches and leadership upheavals and pandemic upheavals, is a museum that refreshingly criticizes Hollywood’s failures, albeit there are limits to the extent that an institution affiliated with the ‘Academy can address the reality of ongoing exclusion and the role the Oscars play in perpetuate problems.

Celebrated cinema, but also had difficult conversations about parts of our history that are less proud, says Bill Kramer, the museum’s director. We need to be honest about who we are as an industry.

Designed by Renzo Piano in a modern, sleek restored 1930s structure, the 28,000-square-foot museum is a high-stakes venture for the Academy and for Hollywood. Since the 1920s, when the Academy was founded, a film museum has been an industry dream, says Kramer. But none of the past efforts have succeeded. In the 1960s, a group of industry leaders attempted to build one in front of the Hollywood Bowl with the LA sheriffs. forcibly evict a landlord who stood in the way and refused to cede his property. But financial problems and infighting derailed the project and the land was eventually turned into a parking lot. The objects that the group had acquired, including The Fred Astaires tap dance and Marlene Dietrichs’ costumes, found themselves stored in a closed prison.

In 2012, the Academy announced plans for a film museum in the film capital of the world in the iconic May Company building, which was built as a department store in 1939 (a landmark year in the history of cinema with the release of The Wizard of Oz). It was a gargantuan undertaking, involving a building with deteriorated characteristics, and the Academy raised an initial $ 100 million with Piano on board. In the end, this was not enough and financial setbacks plagued the project, which owed more than $ 300 million in debt in 2015, when construction began. The academy promised an opening date in 2017 and each year since, with Tom Hanks announce at the Oscars in February 2020 which it would finally open later that year. A month later, the pandemic struck.

Piano, known for the design of Pariss Pompidou Center and Londons Shard, said he would have been a filmmaker if not an architect. He designed the museum for visitors to cross a bridge between the renovated historic structure, which houses the museum’s collection, and a new glass and concrete sphere. nicknamed the dome of the Death Star, with the new Geffen Theater.

Take me to the Dome of the Death Star, the new museum. Photography: Foundation of the Academy Museum

The benefit of the many delays was that the museum had time to rethink the concept, as marginalized artists exposed industry discrimination and forced the Academy to diversify. When the museum was preparing to launch in 2019, it promised to celebrate the most important aspect of cinema: how magic is created. Almost three years later, his approach and his marketing seem more relevant.

We live in a time when more people and louder voices are calling on institutions to recognize the wrongs of the past, said Jacqueline Stewart, museum artistic and programming director, film specialist and archivist hired in January. . We must retrace our cultural histories with open eyes. One of the risks we take when we don’t pay attention to our past is accepting these exclusionary practices as the norm.

Script page from To Kill a Mockingbird (1962) annotated by Gregory Peck. Photograph: Gregory Peck Papers, courtesy of the Margaret Herrick Library.

The Chicago professor, who in 2019 became the first black animator of Turner Classic Movies, said museum galleries were rejecting the idea of ​​a movie cannon and instead showing films stories, in the multiple, we therefore do not run through the periods in a linear fashion.

The main exhibition, Stories of Cinema, spans three floors and challenges notions of who counts as an author and what works should be placed on a pedestal. A gallery called “Significant Movies and Moviemakers” features six works and artists, starting with an exhibition by Citizen Kane that includes the Rosebud sleigh. Next to it is a moving homage to Real Women Have Curves, a 2002 film about a Mexican-American family in East LA by director Patricia Cardoso, who was critically acclaimed but has long denied recognition and resources. The Oscars have been criticized in 2013 after excluding one of the movie stars, Lupe Ontiveros, from his In Memoriam montage.

We did something that is worthy of a museum, and that’s a huge compliment, says Effie Brown, who was a producer of the film Cardosos and now chairs the Academies’ Inclusion Advisory Committee, which includes Black Panther costume designer Ruth E Carter; Arthur Dong, a learned on Chinese representation in Hollywood; and Bird Runningwater, which directed an aboriginal program at Sundance. The group helped curators make sure the exhibits were contextual and not whitewashed. Were in Los Angeles, which is very diverse, and I want people to see themselves reflected, see the contributions of their ancestors, see that they are not forgotten, says Brown, adding: I also want them to panic and see the things that moved them. when they watched it on the big screen.

A matte painting of the Batcave from Batman Returns (1992). Photography: Foundation of the Academy Museum

Darnell Hunt, Dean of Social Sciences at UCLA, who publishes Annual Report on Hollywood diversity, notes that the Academy, until recently, tended to blame exclusion, saying: We don’t make the movies, just honor what is done. He says he hopes the museum doesn’t ghettoize diversity and inclusion in a small corner of the museum, but rather treat the issue as something that frames all of Hollywood history and what Hollywood is like now.

The museum appears to do an effective job of not symbolizing discussions of exclusion, although there is a small gallery called Impact / Reflection which instead crams into discussions of films related to Black Lives Matter, #MeToo, labor relations and climate change.

An Oscar hall features large screens with a rotation of notable speeches for Academy premieres throughout history, illustrating the shamefully slow pace of progress, with Rita Moreno (the first Latina actor to win in 1962) alongside Chlo Zhao (the first woman of color to win for directing, in 2021). The gallery also includes 20 notable Oscar statuettes, but leaves an empty display for Hattie McDaniel, whose 1939 Oscar for Gone with the Wind and who was forced to sit at a separate table during the ceremony.

A makeup and hairstyle exhibit includes prosthetics worn by Charlize Theron and Danny DeVito, as well as an exhibit of old makeup from the 1930s and 1940s that were used for blackface and yellowface. a animation exhibition has a fascinating look at the long and ubiquitous history of racist imagery and sexual violence in cartoons. The room displaying the backdrop of North by Northwest’s Mount Rushmore includes a sign recognizing the desecration of the sacred Lakota land. The Birth of a Nation, the 1915 racist film that led to a resurgence of the KKK, is only addressed twice in the museum and from the perspective of black filmmakers.

There’s no place like home from the Wizard of Oz exhibit. Photography: Foundation of the Academy Museum

The collection, which also includes the Wizard of Oz ruby ​​slippers, Jaws’ only surviving shark model, and the Okoyes Black Panther costume, offers a dense and dizzying array of artifacts that may require multiple visits to be completed. digested. The Spike Lee gallery stands out, with dozens of items from his personal collection, which is a step in the spirit of Spikes and also in his literal spaces. This is what covers the walls of its homes and offices, according to Jaffe, the curator. And the museum also opens with the first-ever Hayao Miyazaki retrospective in North America, with a transformed space resembling the worlds from the films of Studio Ghibli’s co-founders.

In its programming, the museum does not hesitate to collaborate with creators who have criticized the industry, including Haile Gerima, an independent Ethiopian filmmaker who was part of the LA Rebellion film movement and who self-distributed his 1993 film, Sankofa, after that the American distributors rejected it. I’ve lived without Hollywood, and I’d love to live without Hollywood my whole life, said Gerima, 75, in a recent interview, adding that he didn’t know anything about the museum until recently and had agreed to participate after Ava DuVernay introduced it to him, and made it clear that the Academy was sincere in its efforts to honor foreign filmmakers and sections excluded from film practice. The museum is now restoration Documentary Gerimas 1979, Wilmington 10 USA 10,000, about a group of wrongly convicted North Carolina students.

I basically go into [the museum] with suspicion, he said, noting that he has repeatedly seen attempts at meaningful inclusion collapse. Every 20, 30 years in Hollywood, when the current community of excluded and discriminated against rises, there is turbulence, but is this a permanent recognition? The fact that the museum is attached to this industry itself is a challenge for them. I hope it will be successful.