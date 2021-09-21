Grand Blanc alumnus wins Emmy for role in Mare of Easttown





GRAND BLANC, MI – Former Grand Blanc student Evan Peters has won an Emmy. The former Grand Blanc Township resident, who moved to Los Angeles with his mother at the age of 15, won an Emmy for his performance in HBO Mare of Easttown as an Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Series limited to the 73rd Emmys on September 19. Peters plays Detective Colin Zabel alongside actress Kate Winslet, who stars in the series. Winslet and Julianne Nicholson also won Emmys for their roles in the series. Mare of Easttown was also nominated for Outstanding Anthology Series or Film, but the Emmy went to The Queens Gambit. I have to thank my mom and dad for taking me to LA – you’re crazy for doing this. But we’re gonna drink tonight, said Peters during his acceptance speech. … I especially want to thank everyone who watched the show. It’s a dream come true and it wouldn’t have been possible without you. Peters burst onto the acting scene for his role in FXs American Horror Story, where he played a teenager and a man wrongly accused of killing his wife in two seasons. He was hired to play Jeffrey Dahmer on Netflixs Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story is slated for release in Spring 2022. Learn more about MLive: Mott Community College receives $ 131,000 federal grant to manage child care programs Kettering University Named Among Top Midwestern Colleges for Princeton Critics Clogged Toilets, Missing Soap Dispensers at Michigan School Due to Sneaky Lick TikTok Tendency Despite lawsuit against the district, Flint’s school principal is expected to return next week

