Entertainment
Sports and Entertainment Company WAVE.tv Launches Main Streaming Platform Atmosphere Channel | Business
LOS ANGELES – (BUSINESS WIRE) – Sep 21, 2021–
WAVE.tv, the fastest growing sports and entertainment company on the planet with more than 100 million subscribers worldwide, is now available on Atmosphere, the world’s leading streaming TV for business, announced today ‘hui companies. Already a leading sports partner for Snap, Facebook, Instagram, TikTok and YouTube, this agreement expands considerably WAVE.tvAtmosphere’s distribution footprint to reach Atmosphere’s 25 million monthly viewers. Atmosphere’s streaming platform, specially designed for viewing in public spaces, offers highly engaging TV programming and optional audio to over 13,000 restaurants, bars, gyms, hotels, doctor’s offices and more locations across the country.
New WAVE.tv the channel features user-generated segments from the following popular WAVE.tv media brands:
- BUCKETS: The birthplace of professional basketball, BUCKETS is for discerning fans who can’t get enough of pro-level play. BUCKETS is the friend who always has an opinion on what is happening on the pitch. Highlights, coverage and more of the world’s most interesting basketball stories, BUCKETS is where it is.
- FTBL: From the pub to the pitch, FTBL is the voice of the global football community, showcasing amazing tricks and ‘tekkers’ made at home by real fans and players.
- GYM HEROES: GYM HEROES shows how amazing ordinary people are with amazing fitness stories from ordinary people that prove hard work pays off. From inspiring weight loss transformations to awesome physique and frightening feats of strength, GYM HEROES proves that there is a hero in all of us.
- JUKE: JUKES is home to the football freaks that don’t play on Sundays … yet. JUKES is the perfect video for the digital native soccer fan.
- WAVE.tv: WAVE.tv is the front page of the vast world of sport as we have never seen it before. From classics like football and basketball to sports like strongman and competitive arm wrestling , WAVE.tv is the home for young sports fans.
“When it comes to sport, we already dominate social media platforms and expanding our hugely popular intellectual property to digital platforms like Atmosphere is a sustainable next step in the evolution of our business strategy,” said Brian Verne, co- founder and co-CEO. of WAVE.tv. “We continue to challenge traditional notions of sports and entertainment media with our content and distribution strategy tailored specifically for Gen Z and millennial audiences, and we look forward to engaging with even more fans through our partnership with Atmosphere. “
WAVE.tv’s ability to capture all types of sports fans reflects Atmospheres’ talents on the go, said Leo Resig, co-founder and CEO of Atmosphere. We are thrilled to partner with a company as dedicated as ourselves to challenging tradition and finding new ways to reach audiences.
Atmosphere broadcasts a total of over 250,000 hours of programming per day on 52 owned and partnered content channels, reaching over 17 million unique viewers each month. Atmosphere’s retail customers include Westin, Hilton, McDonalds and thousands of other businesses of all sizes. Atmosphere provides sites with television programming and equipment for free, monetizing its content through its proprietary advertising platform and through paid subscriptions, which allow sites to serve their own ads during programming breaks. Earlier this year, Atmosphere raised $ 25 million in a Series B funding round led by Valor Equity Partners valued at $ 275 million.
Atmosphere is a free multi-channel streaming platform for businesses offering over 50 original TV channels and licensed partners for worldwide commercial use. Atmosphere also provides value-added features for site operators, including digital signage functionality for businesses to run their internal promotions in content and a paid version without advertising. The platform was developed using proprietary content, technology and data to deliver unparalleled experiences for businesses, consumers and advertisers. The company was incubated within Chive Media Group under the name CHIVE TV and expanded in 2019 into Atmosphere. For more information visit www.atmosphere.tv.
We’re obsessed with sports, from the Big Four and beyond, to bring you the coverage, culture, commentary and community you crave. Since 2017, we’ve focused exclusively on today’s digital sports fans to become the fastest growing sports and entertainment company on the planet. With over 100 million highly engaged global subscribers and a reach of over 500 million sports fans per month, we’ve harnessed something incredibly powerful in record time.
Digital platforms love us. We’re a premier sports partner for Snap, TikTok, Facebook, Instagram, and YouTube. We have earned the bragging rights by creating some of the most popular sports media brands available on digital platforms today: BENCHMOB, BREAK ANKLES DAILY, BUCKETS, DINGERS, FTBL, GYM HEROES, HAYMAKERS, JUKES, RAGEQUIT, SLAPSHOT , SWAY, THE BEST STRENGTHS, THE PUMP, and WAVE.tv. We’re also the creators of popular shows including Phenoms, Oddballs, Superhuman, Pop Therapy, and Body Talk, which fans just can’t seem to stop watching. No matter what the sport, we’ve got you covered with highlights, off-court content, commentary, workout tutorials, and short stories featuring amazing athletes from around the world.
KEYWORD: UNITED STATES NORTH AMERICA CALIFORNIA
INDUSTRY KEYWORD: SPORTS TV AND RADIO GENERAL SPORTS OTHER SPORTS LICENSES (ENTERTAINMENT) ONLINE MOBILE ENTERTAINMENT GENERAL ENTERTAINMENT ENTERTAINMENT COMMUNICATIONS SOCIAL MEDIA
Copyright Business Wire 2021.
PUB: 09/21/2021 12:18 PM / DISC: 09/21/2021 12:18 PM
Copyright Business Wire 2021.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.thedailytimes.com/business/sports-entertainment-company-wave-tv-debuts-channel-on-leading-streaming-platform-atmosphere/article_2d08fe9f-6128-52eb-8577-2808aa91b7ab.html
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]