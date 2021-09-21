Adriana Barraza shares her hope for young Latino actors

During Hispanic Heritage Month, TODAY shares community history, pain, joy and pride. We shine a light on Latino and Hispanic pioneers and rising voices. TODAY will be posting personal essays, stories, videos and specials throughout September and October. Find out more here.

Adriana Barraza is used to making Hollywood history, and she did it again with her latest film, “Bingo Hell.”

The 65-year-old Oscar-nominated Mexican actor worked with Mexican-Canadian director Gigi Saul Guerrero on the film, which is part of Amazon Prime’s “Welcome to the Blumhouse” series. The project, which premieres October 1, marks the first time a Latina actress in her 60s has taken the helm of a mainstream horror-thriller-comedy film co-written and directed by a Latino filmmaker.

In the film, Barraza plays Lupita, the brave leader of a group of elderly people who refuse to let their neighborhood become gentrified and “one of the funniest, most extreme, rude characters I have ever seen. played, ”she said TODAY via email.

Barraza stars in the horror thriller “Bingo Hell”, which releases October 1 and is part of Amazon Prime’s “Welcome to the Blumhouse” series. Main video / Youtube

“She’s rude and tough and fighter, but at the same time she’s a great and heroic woman who is also a great friend and extremely loyal,” said Barraza. “Wonderful contrasts, isn’t it? “

Over a career spanning decades, Barraza has racked up nominations for Hollywood’s biggest awards. In 2007, she became one of six Mexican actors to receive an Oscar nomination for Best Supporting Actress, for “Babel”, directed by acclaimed Mexican filmmaker Alejandro Gonzlez Irritu.

Adriana Barraza made Oscar history in 2007 when she became one of six Mexican actors to receive an Oscar nomination for Best Supporting Actress. Hector Moreno

In the film, Barraza plays Amelia, a nanny in the United States who faces deportation after bringing the two American children she is caring for across the border in Mexico without their parents’ permission.

Barraza wanted to be a part of the film, which also starred Brad Pitt, Cate Blanchett, and Gael Garca Bernal, as it highlighted the struggles of Mexican immigrants and those held on the US-Mexico border.

“I am a woman who, from a very young age, became aware of what is happening with indigenous peoples and immigrants in Mexico. The terrible conditions and the misery in which many people in rural areas live and the reasons why they migrate to the United States, ”she explained.

“I know a lot of Amelias and the extraordinary story of ‘Babel’ gave me the opportunity to tell the viewer that anyone, not just this Mexican nanny, can make a noble decision which could be their tragic mistake. “, she added.

Barraza won praise and admiration from co-star Jennifer Aniston for her performance in “Cake” in 2014. Christophe Collection / Alamy Stock Photo

Growing up in “a family of artists” in Toluca, Mexico, Barraza played the piano as a child and fell madly in love with dance after seeing the Bolshoi Ballet at the age of 8. “My heart wanted to be that,” she said, remembering watching the dancers. However, her family’s lack of money combined with her mother’s illness Celia died when Barraza was young, making it impossible to study ballet.

She started acting on a whim when she chose acting as an option in high school. Soon after, she fell in love with the craft.

By the time college started, Barraza was performing on stage in two theater companies and supporting himself by doing odd jobs. In 1975, she became a single mother when her daughter Ana Carolina was born. Sometimes, she recalls, she “was hungry, literally hungry” trying to juggle everything.

In 1989, Barraza unexpectedly landed a job as director of a Televisa soap opera. His “unexpected success” led to more executive gigs. But she still continued to play. In 2000, her life would change forever when Gonzlez Irritu chose her for her first film, “Amores Perros”.

Although her outstanding performance received praise, it did not result in many job offers. Still, her relationship with Gonzlez Irritu had started and would eventually lead her to choose her for her Oscar-nominated role in “Babel” six years later.

The appointment, which came at the age of 50 and after decades of career changes, made Barraza feel “that God was giving me one of the greatest rewards of my life.”

Since the Oscar nod, Barraza hasn’t been idle, making at least one movie every year. She also added SAG Awards and Golden Globe nominations to her list of accomplishments.

In 2014, Barraza found herself alongside Jennifer Aniston in the drama “Cake”. She played Silvana, the big-hearted housekeeper who cares for Claire, an opioid addict from Aniston, a lawyer struggling with depression after being injured in a car crash that killed her young son.

While promoting the film, Aniston gushed about the level of emotion Barraza brought to their scenes, describing the veteran actor as “extraordinary” in at least a meeting.

For Barraza, playing alongside Aniston has been “one of the most enjoyable experiences” of his career.

“Like millions of viewers around the world, I am also a fan of ‘Friends’. When I got the invitation to make the film, I was very excited. Jennifer is pure sunshine,” he said. she said TODAY, adding that she had been stunned by Aniston’s performance.

Of course, Barraza helps other actors deliver their best performances in decades. She has been teaching acting for 43 years and, in September 2011, she launched the prestigious Adriana Barraza Acting Studio in Miami, where she teaches her craft alongside her daughter and husband, Arnaldo Pipke.

“The studio was literally built by my husband. The walls built inside the warehouse, the floating dance stage, the tall curtains, the paint every inch of the studio, the incredible curtains, the grid for the lighting, platforms for chairs etc all built by Arnaldo, sometimes with a little help, but almost on his own, “she said TODAY.

A decade later, Barraza says the studio’s stellar reputation made the challenges of its management interesting. “We were very proud to be recognized as one of the top 10 accredited independent theater schools in the United States,” she boasted.

Although playing and teaching occupy a large part of her time, Barraza remains active in political causes. In addition to advocating for the rights of Latino immigrants and helping to give a voice to those detained at the US-Mexico border, she is also passionate about supporting farm workers and the LGBTQ + community.

“I believe that those of us who are privileged to have gained fame for what we do have a duty to make our voices heard and to make visible all injustices, no matter where they exist,” he said. actor, who was appointed Ambassador of the Dolores Huerta Foundation.

When it comes to the problems in Hollywood, Barraza wants to see more opportunities for young Latino actors and filmmakers.

“My hope for young talent is that they are represented in the full depth of their interests. That they have the opportunity to tell universal stories,” she said. “There are Latinos who work in the film and television industry, but maybe it’s about opening doors for those who want to tell different stories.”

“Look at the example of our three directors who are a source of pride for all Latinos: Gonzlez Irritu, (Guillermo) del Toro and (Alfonso) Cuaron. They have all given the American screen fantastic new stories and news. innovative ways to tell them. stories, ”she added.

These days, Barraza is busier than ever. In addition to “Bingo Hell”, he can be heard voicing a rainforest creature alongside Sofia Vergara in the upcoming animated feature “Koati”. She also stars alongside Patricia Clarkson and Trace Lysette in the upcoming family drama “Monica”.

Is there a dream role that Barraza hasn’t played yet?

“I would love to be able to represent the stories of great everyday Mexican women,” Barraza replied, “the ones who fight for their children, the ones who carry them forward despite all the challenges of life. I would like to honor theirs. stories. “