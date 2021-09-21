Redbox Launches War and Westerns and Rewinds Streaming (FAST) TV Channels Supported by Free Advertising | Business





CHICAGO – (BUSINESS WIRE) – Sep 21, 2021– Redbox, a leading entertainment company, today announced the launch of two Free Ad Supported Streaming TV (FAST) channels, Redbox War and Westerns and Redbox Rewind, bringing viewers hundreds of hours of fully streaming movies. free. In addition to offering these channels through the Redbox app which is available on a wide range of devices including Roku, Samsung, Vizio, LG, Android TV and Xbox, Redbox plans to syndicate these company-owned channels to d other streaming platforms in the coming months. . Redbox continues to rapidly expand its FAST channel streaming service, which recently surpassed 100 channels. The company’s Redbox free movie channel is currently available through the Redbox app and syndicated to The Roku Channel and VIZIO WatchFree +. New channels launched today include: Redbox rewind Watch your favorite movies from the 80s, 90s and early 2000s. Streaming movies now include the 90s teen movie I can not wait with Jennifer Love Hewitt, the timeless Notre-Dame football movie Rudy, and Earth girls are easy with Geena Davis and Jeff Goldblum Redbox War and westerns Dusty duels and honor among thieves meet battles of wars throughout history in this action-packed chain. Streaming movies now include Dead or alive with Sharon Stone and Leonardo DiCaprio, the timeless classic Bargain, and The trench with Daniel Craig “The films from Rewind and War and Westerns have proven to be extremely popular with our audiences,” said Chris Yates, Managing Director of Redbox On Demand. “From epic battles and classic westerns to ’80s action hits and’ 90s romance comedies, we can’t wait for fans of these genres to watch these channels both on Redbox and with our syndication partners. About Redbox Redbox is America’s # 1 destination for new affordable movies and entertainment with more ways to watch than any other home entertainment provider. Redbox delivers value and convenience through an unrivaled choice of content, platforms, rental and purchase options, and price points. The company recently announced a definitive merger agreement with Seaport Global Acquisition Corp. (Nasdaq: “SGAM”, “SGAMU” and “SGAMW”), a publicly traded special purpose acquisition company. The transaction, which will make Redbox a publicly traded company, is expected to accelerate Redbox’s ongoing transformation to offer customers and partners a multi-product experience across physical and digital channels. The company’s expanding streaming offering includes digital rental and purchase as well as free live TV and free on-demand content and complements Redbox’s national footprint of entertainment kiosks, conveniently located there. where consumers are already shopping. Redbox Entertainment, a new content acquisition and production division, has further transformed Redbox into a multi-channel content provider. For more information visit redbox.com. View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210921005458/en/ CONTACT: Peter Binazeski Redbox [email protected] KEYWORD: ILLINOIS UNITED STATES NORTH AMERICA INDUSTRY KEYWORD: FILM AND CINEMATIC IMAGE TECHNOLOGY INTERNET ENTERTAINMENT TV AND RADIO SOURCE: Redbox Copyright Business Wire 2021. PUB: 09/21/2021 10:30 a.m. / DISC: 09/21/2021 10:32 a.m. http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210921005458/en

Copyright Business Wire 2021.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.valdostadailytimes.com/news/business/redbox-launches-war-and-westerns-and-rewind-free-ad-supported-streaming-tv-fast-channels/article_4da170bc-d6a6-578f-ac44-06f2059a1756.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos