The first thing I want to ask Harry Shum Jr. (last seen stealing hearts as Doc Hottie in Nora From Queens and in the last rom-com winters, All my life) is so hes aware the special character that Hennessy has among the Asian diaspora, that is to say that the brand is practically synonymous with the idea that our communities have of a good time. We share one if you know, you can laugh, and then Shum makes me a better one with a nice childhood memory:

Whenever my dad’s friends came by, the thing he opened was a Hennessy XO, the Crazy Rich Asians star told me about Zoom with a happy sigh. And he would walk out with a big smile on his face.

Because her parents were restaurant owners, Shum explained, the family was generally not able to celebrate the regular occasions of merrymaking. So Mid-Autumn was a big event that we made sure to close, he added, painting a pretty convincing picture now that the holidays are upon us for another not quite normal year of a round table filled with family and friends drinking and feasting.

Were here to chat A moonlit odyssey, the digital event he is hosting on September 23 with Hennessy XO to celebrate this year’s Mid-Autumn Festival and featuring a full roster of luminaries from Asia and the Pacific Islands, including Eddie Huang, Hayley Kiyoko, Niki, Guapdad 4000, and Bohan Phoenix. We have some great artists that I’m really excited for people to see, Shum promised, and added that he himself was looking forward to seeing artists like Niki and Guapdad 4000 live for the first time.

Inevitably, our discussion of AAPI talent turns into a larger conversation about the success and record of Hollywood’s current Asian moment by Marvels’ record-breaking triumph. Shang-Chi. For Shum, who played a role in an Earlier Moment that was Crazy Rich Asians but whose acting career also spanned the previous decade, the feeling of seeing Asian and AAPI stories succeed in Hollywood is entirely one of pride.

I’m constantly proud of new talent coming in and showing stories with nuances we usually haven’t captured properly or in an authentic voice, Shum said, citing Justin chons Bayou blue as another recent example. I’ve known Justin for a long time, and to see his growth and storytelling, to see stories that convey an American life that we’ve never really seen or associated with a face or a voice like that is the expansion of views and perspectives.

As for when to see Shum himself onscreen, there’s good news: his new movie, Broadcast signal intrusion, premiered this spring at South by Southwest and is slated for a limited theatrical release on October 22. It’s a psychological thriller that chronicles what happens when you descend a rabbit hole and explore things you haven’t faced, and gives Shum the chance to expand beyond his heartthrob repertoire (which , he quickly points out, is always something that has sparked joy for him, though he’s excited to start doing things that scare me.)

But for now, Shum says he’s excited to celebrate the Mid-Autumn Festival both with Hennessy XO and personally with his family, now that his two-year-old has started to question the balance. careful between keeping and modernizing traditions.

You want to retain as much of your childhood experiences by eating moon cakes, going out and shopping ahead of time, and preparing all the food, Shum acknowledged. But at the end of the day, it’s the expectation of reuniting family and friends. For me, it’s about celebrating being here and not so much looking at your past as looking how far you’ve come.

