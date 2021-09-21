The long-awaited reality TV show The Big Picture is coming to television screens. The show will mark the television debut of Bollywood superstar Ranveer Singh and his fans have been really waiting for it. Well, the latest promo shared by Voot made the excitement even greater among the audience as host Ranveer put a really exciting twist on the show.

Depending on the promo, viewers will also be able to participate in the show with the contestants and win cash prizes. The promo started off with Ranveer talking about some weird things the country has faced, and then went on to talk about things like Frog’s engagement, Dog turning into a wife, and more.

She then says the nation is going to face another weird thing where viewers will also be a part of the show through the Voot Select app. viewers must register for the same and must be members of Voot Select.

