Review: What If Star Wars Was Really Japanese?





Intellectual property was probably not a term thought to apply to Star Wars when the first film premiered in May 1977. Over 40 years of movies, books, TV series, toys, games, collectible cards and more. Theme park rides later, it’s hard to think of George Lucas’ space saga as anything but. It could have been on the minds of the executives at Lucasfilm who came up with Star Wars: Visions, a set of nine animated shorts arriving at Disney + on Wednesday. This is the brand’s latest calculated exploitation, but it won’t tire you out. It’s low-key and small-scale, and it has a quirky twist: The 13- to 22-minute films were created by a variety of Japanese animation studios, making the project an example of cross-cultural collaboration and mutual homage. Animation has been a significant segment of Star Wars business and history, primarily through the Clone Wars movies and series, including the current Disney + show. Star Wars: The Bad Lot. But it never had the two-dimensional, handcrafted beauty you’ll find throughout the chapters of Visions, not to mention the visual variety, which makes it easy to watch the movies in a single 2.5-hour session. The Japanese animators were given carte blanche to invent characters and deviate from canonical intrigues (hoping to prevent the outrage of overprotective fans). The stand-alone films feature a slew of new heroes, though at least one incorporates familiar characters: bounty hunter Boba Fett appears in Taku Kimuras Tatooine Rhapsody (Studio Colorido), hunting a Hutt who fled the family criminal business for join a group.

The anime as a genre and Star Wars as a franchise are island, highly formalized creative worlds with traditions and expectations that can be overwhelming. But they’ve always influenced each other, and there are intersections that are apparent in the movies. Lucas’ core concept of the Force aligns with the eco-romanticism that prevails in sci-fi and fantasy anime. Jedi Knights, with their robes and lightsabers, are samurai by another name. And the two traditions share an inordinate penchant for the chirping of their robotic companions. These elements appear in varying configurations throughout the nine films. What varies is the mix: the degree to which the films resemble Star Wars shorts that have anime character designs, or like anime shorts that borrow motifs from Star Wars. Films on the end of the Star Wars spectrum include The Twins (directed by Hiroyuki Imaishi for Trigger Studio), about a brother and sister who are darker counterparts of Luke and Leia, battling a double-hulled star destroyer, and Kenji Kamiyamas ambitious The Ninth Jedi (Production IG), about a plan to assemble a group of hunted Jedi and rearm them with lightsabers. More interesting to those who are bigger fans of anime than Lucasfilm are the shorts that place the action in Japanese settings that are not part of the Star Wars landscape. The planet Tau in Yuki Igarashis Lop & Ocho (Studio Geno), one of the most thrilling films, is a richly detailed Japanese urban world. Masahiko Otsukas The Elder (Trigger) and Eunyoung Chois Akakiri (Science SARU) invoke the Japanese campaign as it is traditionally depicted in the anime; Akakiri reinforces the connection with watercolor and pen and ink effects. Akakiri also comes full circle in anime-Star Wars connections: his story of a princess and a samurai on a dangerous journey in the company of two bumpy commoners is the plot of Akira Kurosawa’s film The Hidden Fortress, which was l one of Lucas’ main inspirations. for the original Star Wars movie.

The most interesting shorts are the ones that dig into those kinds of connections. Mainly black and white Takanobu Mizunos The Duel (Kamikaze Douga) also summons Kurosawa, with a wandering Yojimbo-style ronin accompanied by an R2-D2 robot in a traditional straw hat. Charming and cartoonish Abel Gngoras T0-B1 (Science SARU) about an android who wants to be human is a tribute to classic anime hero Astro Boy. (The collection poses a practical cultural and aesthetic question for the non-Japanese speaker: subtitles versus dubbing. Subtitles are always the right answer for the anime, but with Visions, the English tracks feature a number. notable voices including Neil Patrick Harris, Alison Brie and Shang-Chi star Simu Liu. The voice acting still seems so contrived, but it’s worth activating every now and then, like when George Takei voices the one commoners of Akakiri.) Whether Star Wars: Visions is, well, more of a fun diversion than a truly rewarding experience, that’s not a factor in runtime or talent. This is because all movies and you can pull it off with a sinking feel when you watch it play as auditions for continuing series rather than organic sets; none really feel empowered, and some even end with obvious cliffhangers. To paraphrase Yoda, there is nothing that can be done. Try only for future residue.

