Blizzard Entertainment lawyer quits amid SEC workplace investigation (1)

Claire Hart, General Counsel of Blizzard Entertainment Inc., has left the company as parent company Activision Blizzard Inc. is under close scrutiny on charges of sexual harassment and discrimination.

After more than three years at Blizzard Entertainment, I decided to move on to my next adventure, Hart wrote on LinkedIn on Monday. Friday was my last day.

Hart joined Blizzard as Senior Counsel in 2018. She is a former senior associate at Weil, Gotshal & Manges in New York and Silicon Valley who also spent more than a decade internally at parent company Google. , Alphabet Inc.

Activision told Bloomberg News on Monday that she had been subpoenaed by the Securities and Exchange Commission, which is investigating disclosures made by the Santa Monica-based company regarding workplace issues. Blizzard chairman J. Allen Brack resigned in August along with the former Blizzard senior human resources executive after a California state agency accused the company of fostering a frat boy culture of harassment and of discrimination.

Hart did not respond to a request for comment on his departure. A separate request sent to Harts Blizzard’s email address confirmed that she was no longer with the company and referred legal matters to Activision General Counsel Terri Durham and Vice President of Mary Tuck legal services.

Activision spokesman Andrew Reynolds confirmed Harts’ exit and said it was unrelated to the company’s workplace issues. Harts has reassigned various global responsibilities, with Durham now leading Blizzard’s legal team in Irvine and Activisions’ publishing team in Santa Monica, Calif., He said.

The past three years have been full of unexpected twists and turns, but I feel honored to have worked and met so many great people at Blizzard and in the activities of Activision Blizzard, Hart added in his LinkedIn post. I’ll take a short break before announcing my next move. Stay tuned!

News of Harts’ resignation has been first reported by PC Gamer, a commercial publication. Blizzard, a video game developer and publisher based in Irvine, Calif., merged in 2008 with what was then Activision Inc.

In July, Activision hired law firm Wilmer Cutler Pickering Hale and Dorr to conduct an internal investigation into its workplace culture following allegations by employees of widespread inappropriate conduct.

A month earlier, Christopher Walther, longtime legal director of Activisions, announced his retirement. Walther has been replaced by Grant Dixton, former general counsel and general secretary of aerospace giant Boeing Co.

Activision also hired Frances Townsend, a former Baker Botts partner and homeland security adviser under the George W. Bush administration, in March to serve as executive vice president of corporate affairs, chief compliance officer and corporate secretary. company.

Townsend has spent the last decade in the holding company of billionaire Ronald Perelmans. She succeeded Jeffrey Brown, who left Activision in January after serving as longtime corporate secretary and chief compliance officer.

We hire

Over the past few weeks, Activision has recruited several new executives to help the company resolve its growing legal issues related to employee unrest over working conditions in the wider gaming industry.

In mid-September, Activision became the subject of a complaint to the National Labor Relations Board accusing the company of violating federal labor rules, a month after an activist investor sued the company. California’s civil rights enforcement agency also accused Activision in August of destroying documents and retaliating against employees who aided a state regulator’s investigation into allegations of sexual harassment and prejudice.

Of the society online job board currently lists four legal vacancies, including two Santa Monica-based positions for in-house legal counsel in employment law.

Activision in July hired Luci Altman, former assistant general counsel for securities and corporate affairs at Las Vegas Sands Corp., to serve as senior vice president for securities and corporate governance.

Another recent addition to Activisions’ legal team is Senior Director of Securities and Corporate Governance, Mary Herman. She was hired in June after serving as general counsel for Virgin Hyperloop, a transportation technology company, according to his LinkedIn profile and his California State Bar registration.

Jeremy Wilson, former senior director of securities and corporate governance at Activision, left the company in May to become vice president of legal for TechStyle Fashion Group, owner of online retailer Fabletics, according to his LinkedIn profile. and California Bar internally. registration.