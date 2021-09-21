Deepika Padukone takes on PV Sindhu on the badminton court as they “burn calories” together | Hindi movie news





Have you ever wondered what an ordinary day in the life of Deepika Padukone is like? Here are some pictures. The Bollywood actress and badminton enthusiast was quick to share photos and gifs from her match with Olympic medalist PV Sindhu. The girls, who recently struck up a friendship over their love for sports, took to the pitch for a friendly match. This time around though, they weren’t competing against each other, but instead were trying to have a little fun and burn some calories while they were there. “Just a normal day in my life Burning calories with @ pvsindhu1,” captioned Deepika. The Bollywood star shared a few photos of herself showing off her moves on the pitch and also shared a bunch of happy photos with Sindhu, who is currently one of the most famous badminton players in the world. PV Sindhu was also seen teasing Deepika in her latest post which saw her showing off her post-workout glow. “After how many calories?” Sindhu asked frankly.

Sharing a hurt emoticon, Deepika replied, “Forget the calories! My body is so sore! @ Pvsindhu1.” Padukone and Sindhu recently made headlines last weekend when they hit town for a casual dinner with Ranveer Singh. Sharing a happy selfie with the sports star, Ranveer captioned it as Smashing time! ” Sindhu returned love and expressed his enthusiasm to see them again soon. She also shared the same selfie on her page and wrote: The smiles on our faces show how great a time we had. ”



